'Dream Properties Worldwide" has now launched sister company 'Italian Dream Estates"

 
 
Italian Dream Estates logo
Italian Dream Estates logo
 
LOS ANGELES - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Dream Properties Worldwide is proud to announce that the organization has now officially launched 'Italian Dream Estates". The team now includes bringing in extensive experience in quality assurance & management in the marketing of Italian luxury estates. You will soon see new exciting features related to the properties available for many more of you who were looking for the "Special unique one" and business opportunities for many of you with our organization.

'Italian Dream Estates" recently announced the signing of a new unique licensing partnership with the 'cinematic brand' franchise 'Where Did They Film That? Italy and its creator, International award winning performer, travel writer, published author, national ABC star & TV producer "Romina Arena" with their luxurious high end properties in Italy which they will still offer this service along with the newly established 'Italian Dream Estates". 'Dream Properties Worldwide" and 'Italian Dream Estates" will align their vision with Romina Arena and her team at 'Where Did They Film That? Italy" by selecting the most spectacular dream real-estates in Italy right in the heart of where some of the most incredible classic movies were filmed.

The 'Italian Dream Estates" website will showcase luxury high end properties and new features, whereas 'Dream Properties Worldwide" will focus their attention on mid-sized investors. Both websites will be part of the same organization and the high quality service will be the same. Please, feel free to navigate the website and ask us to help you to make your dream come true. More features and updates coming soon on the websites.

About Dream Properties and Italian Dream Estates:
Dream Properties Worldwide and Italian Dream Estates are companies based in Charlotte, NC. Its aim is to showcase historical and exclusive properties in beautiful Italy to the world and feature them as unique investment opportunities. Owner Katja Bailot, a native of Italy, brings to the table a thorough knowledge of the Italian culture and history. www.DreamPropertiesWorldwide.com and www.ItalianDreamEstates.com

About Where Did They Film That? Italy:
The idea of "Where Did They Film That? was conceived and created by International Pop Classical Crossover singing star "Romina Arena" in 2010. Linden Publishing/Quill Driver Books signed her to a multiple book deal, with "Where Did They Film That? Italy being the first of many.  Where Did They Film That? Italy is a travel guide for movie lovers and a movie guide for travel lovers.
www.WhereDidTheyFilmThatItaly.com

About Romina Arena:
Romina Arena is an International award winning performer, travel writer, published author, music and television producer
www.RominaArena.com

Jay Hall
newmusicgroup@msn.com
