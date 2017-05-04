News By Tag
OTT platform is soon to be re-launched by Anil Ambani's Reliance entertainment
It is known to be relaunching the famous movie platform BigFlix internationally. This new facet will be upping the over the top- OTT space. This OTT service aims to tap the Indian consumers as well as other Indian cinema lovers across the globe by making available 2,000 movies in high definition across 9 different languages.
Upon asking the CEO of Reliance Entertainment-
It has been noticed that mobile internet users have grown massively in the last 18 months in India which has led to a rise in the internet video consumption realm. It has reinforced good chances for global players like Netflix and Amazon Prime to launch their services in India. Which is why Shibashish Sarkar thinks it the perfect time for Reliance Entertainment to re-launch its services.
The new offer intends to give a more personalised theatre experience to the audience around by providing them with a platform to stream and download advertisement-
"Our focus will remain on the quality of service and a seamless experience across devices. We have kept price points very affordable at Rs 50 per month for India and $1.99 per month for users outside, which is generally the price they pay for one title," says Amit Khanduja, CEO at Reliance Entertainment-
