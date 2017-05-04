 
OTT platform is soon to be re-launched by Anil Ambani's Reliance entertainment

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Anil Ambani's Reliance entertainment group is all up to make a stellar comeback in the media business after a period of two years across mediums like multiplex, television and radio!

It is known to be relaunching the famous movie platform BigFlix internationally. This new facet will be upping the over the top- OTT space. This OTT service aims to tap the Indian consumers as well as other Indian cinema lovers across the globe by making available 2,000 movies in high definition across 9 different languages.

Upon asking the CEO of Reliance Entertainment- Shibasish Sarkar about the relaunch, he states, 'We were the first organised players fighting in an unorganised and heavily pirated market, which was a humongous task then. Also, there was no infrastructure support. So after 3-4 years, we didn't invest money in the business and decided to wait for infrastructure to develop,"

It has been noticed that mobile internet users have grown massively in the last 18 months in India which has led to a rise in the internet video consumption realm. It has reinforced good chances for global players like Netflix and Amazon Prime to launch their services in India. Which is why Shibashish Sarkar thinks it the perfect time for Reliance Entertainment to re-launch its services.

The new offer intends to give a more personalised theatre experience to the audience around by providing them with a platform to stream and download advertisement-free movies on any internet connected device.

"Our focus will remain on the quality of service and a seamless experience across devices. We have kept price points very affordable at Rs 50 per month for India and $1.99 per month for users outside, which is generally the price they pay for one title," says Amit Khanduja, CEO at Reliance Entertainment-Digital.

Reference Link: http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/media/e...
End
Source:Reliance Group
