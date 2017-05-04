 
The Elite Cars to Launch Dubai's Biggest Car Sale at Its Open Day Fair

The Elite Cars is now gearing up for the biggest luxury car sale yet in Dubai with its Open Day at its showroom. At the fair, customers will get a chance to enjoy the biggest deals.
 
 
AL QUOZ, UAE - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The spirit of Ramadan truly starts early at The Elite Cars. To make people's dream of owning a luxury come true a few weeks before the season, the dealership, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, is launching its big Open Day Fair, which will run from May 12 (Friday) to 13 (Saturday). The showroom is open on Friday from 2pm to 8pm and on Saturday from 9am to 10pm.

During the event, visitors will get a chance to view and purchase the widest selection of new and pre-owned luxury cars on display, from British cars such as Land Rover, Range Rover, Mini and Jaguar to German masterpieces such as Porsche, and BMW. These vehicles are offered at reduced prices and with attractive finance options, making car shopping and ownership a stress-free and satisfying experience.

While checking out the amazing cars on sale, visitors will also be served with a cup of tea or coffee and finger foods. The company's team of bilingual sales executives will also be available in full force to speak to visitors and answer any queries they may have.

The Elite Cars' Open Day Fair serves as a huge platform for aspirants to own the luxury car of their choice without spending a fortune.  Hence, it is something that shouldn't be missed!

The Elite Cars is one of the most trusted new and pre-owned luxury car dealerships located on Sheikh Zayed Road. Mark your calendars today and take advantage of the hottest pre-Ramadan deals at its Open Day Fair by calling 04 321 2290 or 800-ELITECARS (354832277)! You can also visit https://theelitecars.com/.

