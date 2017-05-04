News By Tag
Ways to Lose Weight Without Dieting
Proven Ways to Lose Weight Without Dieting.
But what if there was a simple way? A simple technique we are missing out on! Here are 8 ways to lose weight without dieting.
Eat slowly.
Fast eaters are going to put on more weight than slow eaters. The human brain takes the time to process that you've had enough to eat and if you're a fast eater you might have surpassed that limit storing extra calories in your body.
Chew your foods better so that you eat slowly, chewing your food better improves your digestion and also decreases your food intake. Studies have shown that by eating more slowly and letting the brain evaluate how full they are, people have been able to cut their intakes by 300 calories!
Mind the plate size.
What's your plate size? You can reduce your intake by 20% by choosing a smaller plate size. A large plate with small proportion looks awfully out of place, causing you to add more food and you are likely to eat more when you are served a larger proportion.
Modern plate sizes are larger than compared to a few decades ago, so opt for a smaller plate to trick your brain into thinking that you are eating more than usual. One useful trick is to consume healthy foods (salads, fruits, veggies) in the larger plate and unhealthy foods in a smaller plate.
Avoid fizzy drinks, Drink water
Water is a magical drink; it is 100% calorie free and helps you burn calories. Avoid carbonated drinks because they contain lots of added sugar, preservatives and compounds that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, rather substitute your daily fizzy drinks with water. It helps to curb out that unwanted calories that fizzy drinks bring.
Consuming water half an hour before meals is also a proven tactic to suppress your appetite and improves the metabolism of your body by increasing the number of calories you burn.
Don't burn the midnight oil.
Lack of sleep is an argument we don't consider when it comes to losing weight but weight gains and lack of sleep are so closely co-related. People staying late at night have unhealthy food habits because a lack of sleep triggers slow production in the appetite-regulating leptin hormones which make you feel full, and increases the production of ghrelin hormones which makes you feel hungry.
People who stay up late often and munch on junk foods, which only add more calories to your body. Moreover, poor sleeping habit exposes the risk to several chronic diseases, including diabetes.
Avoid skipping breakfasts.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day because they provide the energy for the day. A good breakfast can almost guarantee a pleasant day, however, many people skip breakfast because they don't feel hungry or they're too busy. Some even claim they can save extra calories by skipping breakfast but this assumption is totally wrong.
People who skip breakfast feel hungry only few hours after starting their day, which compels them to snack on candies and junk food. This behavior also leads to over-eating in the afternoon and evenings, which significantly increases the calorie intake. When you finally eat after a long hungry day, your body tends to store food as fat as a survival mechanism. Breakfast eaters are less likely to feel hungry throughout the day and take in fewer calories.
Switch to a protein and high fiber diet
Proteins and fiber are two well-known appetite killers. Although they bring a loss of appetite the nutrient value is greater than in a whole grain or a carbohydrate centric diet.
Research and studies show that low-carb diet makes you consume fewer calories and has an exponential effect on weight loss in comparison to the traditional low-fat diet. Moreover, protein and fiber also contain hormones that influence hunger and proper digestion.
Take your eyes off the screen!
The advent of digital age has brought multi-tasking to the extreme. People skip meals regularly because they're busy or they work and eat at the same time. People who eat while they look at their computer screens or their tablets or their mobile phones lose track of how much they have eaten. This, in turn, results in overeating.
Recent studies have published that not paying attention to the food you're eating has a greater influence on your consumption later in the day. The study showed that people distracted during a meal ate 25% more calories at later meals than people who were not distracted.
Eat at home.
More and more people are choosing to eat outside due to work and time constraints. Takeaways, fast foods, and working lunch are the foods of choice for the modern age. The calories consumed at your favorite restaurant or diner is shocking, moreover, the sizes of the meals are gradually growing year by year. Eating out is a major cause of obesity, high cholesterol, and heart diseases.
Cook and eat at home at least 5 days a week, this way you can choose the proportion and nutrients you need. Furthermore, cook leafy vegetables, lean proteins, and high fiber whole grains for a balanced diet.
