Carbon Black to Showcase Next Generation Endpoint Security at GISEC 2017

Leading cybersecurity organisation, Carbon Black attends GISEC 2017 to discuss security innovations.

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8

Vernon Saldanha
Procre8

--Carbon Black, the leader in next-generation endpoint security, today announced its participation in the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC 2017) for the third consecutive year, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21st to 23rd May 2017.The company will showcase its latest endpoint protection, detection and response solutions as well as a new research study, 'Beyond the Hype,' which aggregates insights from more than 400 interviews with leading cybersecurity researchers. The research looks at trends such as the growth of non-malware attacks, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), among other topics.At GISEC 2017, Carbon Black will demonstrate and showcase how its products and solutions can support its customers safely and securely. Carbon Black pioneered next generation endpoint security and today offers the most complete endpoint security platform in the market, which stops attacks and helps create a world safe from cyber criminals.Cb Protection is used for locking down data centre servers and other critical systems. Cb Response is used for advanced threat hunting and incident response. Both products are used by the world's most security-savvy companies, including global leaders in Internet search, social media, transportation networks, and hundreds more. Carbon Black will also be talking about its latest product, Cb Defense, a cloud-based product that leverages its breakthrough "streaming prevention" technology to instantly see and stop cyberattacks before they execute, and also integrates market-leading detection and response.Brian Hazzard, VP Product Marketing from Carbon Black said, "Many organisations in this region are not putting enough attention around protecting the endpoint, where the actual data is. Plain and simple, today's attackers are going after the endpoint but traditional security has been focused on the network. With advanced attacks such as ransomware and non-malware attacks on the rise, forward thinking organisations should be thinking more holistically about their endpoint protection strategies and that is what we will be discussing at the show."Westcon Middle East is Carbon Black's strategic distributor of choice in the region and Westcon ME will be at the show supporting Carbon Black. In the Middle East there is a great opportunity for partners to join Carbon Black and Westcon's channel programme will enable Carbon Black to continue to build and grow its business in the region."Westcon is extremely excited about the partnership with Carbon Black. Carbon Black offers considerable value to our channel partners by giving them access to the leading next-gen endpoint security solution that not only complements, but enhances our current network security portfolio," said Ian Jones, Divisional Director, Westcon Security.For more information about Carbon Black please visit its stand C-50 or you can also visit the Westcon ME booth at D-70