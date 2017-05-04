News By Tag
Shareholders Approve Aircel-RCOM Merger
"The shareholders of Reliance Communications at their meeting convened pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), have today approved with 99.99 per cent majority for the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of the wireless division of the company and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, into Aircel Limited and Dishnet Wireless Limited (the Scheme)," the company statement said.
Shareholders of RTL also approved of the merger at their meeting pursuant to orders of the NCLT, added the statement. Aircel's shareholders have already approved of the scheme at a meeting on 22 April 2017 under the order of NCLT.
The company had already received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Competition Commission of India.
According to the statement, the merged venture would be the second largest spectrum holding among other operators, aggregating 448 MHz across the 850, 900, 1800 and 2100 MHz bands, will enjoy business permanence of spectrum holdings till 2033-36.
"It will be one of India's largest private sector companies, with an asset base of over Rs 65,000 crore ($10 billion) and net worth of Rs 35,000 crore ($5.38 billion)," the statement said.
RCOM's overall debt will reduce up by Rs 20,000 crores ($3.07 billion) and Aircel's debt will reduce up to Rs 4,000 ($615 million) after the transaction is complete.
A petition is already filed with the NCLT for the proposed scheme of arrangements. After the approval, RCom and the current shareholders of Aircel will hold 50 per cent stake each in Aircel Limited.
