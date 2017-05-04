News By Tag
Plan D Offering the Most Affordable Video Marketing Services to Startups and Brands in Kolkata
Plan D has a dedicated video marketing team that create perfect videos to keep viewers interested. The videos created are in viral in nature and help increase brand visibility.
"Videos are a prime way to gain attention of the audience. A viral video makes a massive impact in terms of traffic and generating queries. It is one of the most robust digital marketing tools used by firms to stand out in the crowd," said the company's spokesperson.
He further added, "At Plan D we have a dedicated video marketing team who create perfect videos to keep viewers interested. We have helped our clients to create a robust video marketing strategy and optimize it with the right keywords to ensure success. We also share videos on various social media platforms. An important digital strategy the demand for quality videos will go up significantly in the coming days and hence our focus is to create interactive and meaningful videos for our clients. "
At Plan D, the focus is on creating interactive videos that make an instant impact. With more users preferring to spend time on sites like YouTube, video marketing has evolved as an easy and effective way to reach the masses. The company also specializes in online media buying, email marketing, SMS marketing, mobile app marketing and website development.
About Plan D
Established in 2016, Plan D is fast evolving as one of the premier digital marketing agencies in Kolkata. With its 360-degree approach, the company's endeavour is to generate a positive ROI encompassing various aspects of digital marketing. The company works has a robust clientele from diverse sectors and its seasoned and trained professionals in digital marketing are known for providing a bespoke approach. It is the only agency with 95% organic market success rate and has a proven record of increasing leads by 120%. It manages recommendations from all its clients and don't work for more than 25 clients at a time. For more visit https://pland.in/
For more information, contact:
Plan D
Phone: 8334019666
Email: info@pland.in
Plan D Media
***@pland.in
