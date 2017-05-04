LMS for Employee Skills Management: UpsideLMS tells 'how' in its latest eBook

UpsideLMS' new eBook released today is a comprehensive guide to managing Continuing Professional Development and Compliance Training of employees with an LMS.

-- 'Skills' are an essential aspect of an organisation's learning and development, and a skill-centric training design is a step towards establishing a more effective learning programme. UpsideLMS' eBook, titled 'sheds light on two important aspects of organisational L&D - CPD and Compliance Training, both which are needed to ensure a knowledgeable and efficient workforce, and the way to manage them effectively with the help of a Learning Management System.The eBook released today draws upon the knowledge and expertise of UpsideLMS in serving hundreds of companies worldwide, and has been authored by Amit Gautam, Director and Co-founder, Upside Learning. It also leverages Amit's 16+ years of experience and expertise in the eLearning domain in implementing LMS across organizations worldwide.Key topics:• How Does CPD Benefit the Organisation and the Employees?• How Do Organizations Benefit from Compliance Training?• Rethinking Compliance Training• Tips to Effective Compliance Training with an LMS• Using CPD and Compliance effectively with an LMSHighlighting the need for an eBook focusing on employee skills management, Amit said, "It's a well know fact that people who continuously work towards acquiring new and better forms of knowledge that they can apply to their work and to their lives are far more successful at doing their current tasks and being ready for the new ones in the future. To this extent, Continuing Professional Development and Compliance Training assist both the organisation and the employees to be at the top of their game. An LMS with an ability to manage these skills, is a crucial tool in the arsenal."The eBook is available for a free download at -