Company introduces Removable Media Restore Software to recover lost data from digital storage media

Removable Media Restore Software provides facility to restore all deleted file and folders from removable media storage devices.
 
 
Removable Media Restore Software
Removable Media Restore Software
 
GHAZIABAD, India - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Removable Media Restore Software facilitates user to recover all accidentally deleted or lost data from USB storage media. Removable media recovery program uses advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve missing files from digital storage media. USB media data recovery tool provides facility to restore all lost files saved in different types of file formats such as JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, AVI, MOV, DOC, PDF, HTML, WAV and other similar file formats. Software allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.

Removable Media Restore Software restores all deleted data in major data loss conditions such as accidentally deleted data, virus/worm affected data, formatted or reformatted drive, improper usage of device, human mistake, logically crashed disk, software malfunctioning and other similar data loss conditions. Software facilitates user to recover all missing files even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing USB drive on computer system.

Software features:

1. Removable media recovery software helps to retrieve missing, lost or misplaced data from corrupted digital storage media devices.

2. Software provides data preview facility to view all lost data before actual data recovery process.

3. Software supports all USB digital media brands such as Samsung, Sony, HP, Kingston, Canon, Casio, Toshiba, Transcend etc.

4. USB drive data recovery tool supports all major capacities of removable drives such as 512 MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and other higher capacity drives.

5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.usbrestore.com

Email: support@usbrestore.com

USBRestore.com
support@usbrestore.com
Source:
support@usbrestore.com
