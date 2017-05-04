News By Tag
Intelligo main sponsor of the IPASS Annual Conference - May 11th at the Croke Park Conference Centre
The IPASS Annual Conference is held every year in May and is a must for all payroll operators as it covers a wide range of payroll related topics and is a really useful event for Payroll professionals across Ireland. Once again, the conference agenda for this year covers a wide range of payroll issues that are topical and informative.
Keynote speaker at the event, and Intelligo's Director Padraig Gill explains, "We are delighted to be sponsoring the IPASS Annual Conference again this year. The event was a huge success last year so we're keen to be part of that success again this year. It is especially meaningful for us this year as we at Intelligo celebrate 21 years in business as a leader in the payroll market."
Visitors to the event are invited to visit Intelligo at their stand to see their latest release – IntelliMobile, Megapay's Payslip Mobile App. Allowing employees to easily access Payslips and P60s 'on the move' with their own mobile devices - anytime, anywhere.
To book a demonstration or one-on-one meeting, email sales@intelligosoftware.com, Freephone 1800 924 492 or visit https://intelligosoftware.com.
Fiona Cullinane (Sales & Marketing Manager)
***@intelligosoftware.com
