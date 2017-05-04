News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Solar Simulator Market worth 8.44 Billion USD by 2022
Solar Simulator Market categorizes global market by Dimension (Class AAA, Class ABA, and Class ABB), Light Source (Xenon arc lamp, Metal halide arc lamp, UV lamp), Application
Browse 62 market data tables and 89 figures spread through 161 pages and in-depth TOC on "Solar Simulator Market - Global Forecast to 2022"
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.
Class AAA solar simulator expected to lead the solar simulator market between 2017 and 2022
Class AAA is expected to hold the largest size of the solar simulator market by 2022 and is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The reason for a high-market share for Class AAA solar simulators is that they provide the closest match to solar spectrums and maintain illumination uniformity over time. Many players are involved in the manufacturing of Class AAA solar simulators. Companies such as Newport Corporation (US), Abet Technologies Inc. (US), Solar Light Company (US) and Sciencetech Inc. (Canada) are involved in the manufacture of class AAA solar simulators, because of its popularity in the testing of PV cells/modules in the solar industry.
Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Market for xenon arc lamp expected to grow at a significant rate between 2017 and 2022
The solar simulator market for xenon arc lamp is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the proven technology, reliable output, and better spectrum, needed for illuminating samples that are tested. Mostly, xenon arc lamps are used in the solar industry for testing PV cells/modules. The growing PV market is expected to drive the market for xenon arc lamp during the forecast period.
The market for PV cell/module and materials testing expected to lead the solar simulator market between 2017 and 2022
The growing PV requirements from utility, residential and nonresidential applications are directly expected to drive the solar simulator market growth, as solar simulators are devices that are used to test the health and operability of PV cells/modules and PV materials used in the manufacturing of PV cells. Class AAA solar simulator is the most preferred solar simulator for PV cell/module testing among the manufacturers as it provides higher accuracy and efficiency over other types of solar simulators.
APAC expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the solar simulator market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022. The increasing demand for solar simulators in APAC is driven by the growing solar energy market, the implementation of stringent green energy regulations across major Asian countries, and the continuous government support for the development and commercialization of advanced PV technologies and the growing market for SPF and UV resistance products.
Request Sample @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Major players involved in the development of solar simulators are Newport Corporation (US), Meyer Burger technology AG (Switzerland)
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan
MarketsandMarkets™
701 Pike Street
Suite 2175, Seattle,
WA 98101, United States
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact
Marketsandmarkets
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse