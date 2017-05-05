New Emotional Ballad From Katherine Almeida "I Could" Now Available Worldwide

CHERRY HILL, N.J.
Katherine Almeida - I Could
- May 10, 2017
- PRLog
-- The hot new inspirational ballad "I Could" is now available worldwide through all major retailers through WHOMAG Distribution/
SONY Orchard. The song was produced by multi-platinum producer Mr. Mig and shows a different side to Katherine. Katherine has recorded many songs including her signing on Billboard charting Chely Wright's album "I Am Rain" (which peaked at #13 on the Billboard Top Country Albums).
Make sure to pick up a copy on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Spotify, and all other distribution outlets as well as call in to request on SiriusXM and your favorite. iHeart Radio Stations.
Also, make sure to pick up her other titles distributed through WHOMAG Distribution/
SONY Orchard "Hey Hey", "Maybe I", and "Pick Yourself Up".About Katherine
Katherine H. Almeida a singer/songwriter living in New Jersey, reaches to the depths of her soul and pours her heart out with experiences/
memories and present feelings that entwine the best lyrical inspiration infused with melodical moods.
Adult Contemporary/
pop music is the definition what you will hear in her music. Katherine started writing music at the age of 12. Inspired by lyricist/artist such as John Denver, Carly Simon, Billy Joel, Simon & Garfunkel just to name a few. She has worked with musicians such as Anthony Krizan (former sit-in Guitarist-Spin Doctors in the 80's), producers Hollins & Steele, Brooklyn NY, Vocalist -Jazz musician Mercedes Hall of NYC, worked with Chris Pati, (Funder/CEO of http://indimusic.tv
and THE FLUU (MIX MASTER). Katherine has worked with Manan Singh Katoroha, Director/producer of the independent film WKMK "(When Kirin Met Karen)", currently on Netflix, which her music, "See Me", "If you Don't Mind", and "Fool For Love" has featured all over the world at various Independent film festivals.
If you would like to interview Katherine Almeida or request her new single "I Could" for your station/platform, please contact banjaramusic707@
hotmail.com.