Global Vinegar Market to Reach US$ 1.50 Billion by 2022

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the market reached a value of US$ 1.30 Billion in 2016 and is further expected to reach a value of around US$ 1.50 Billion by 2022.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Va. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Vinegar refers to a sour-tasting liquid produced through the process of fermentation of dilute alcoholic liquids such as wine, cider or beer. On account of its constituents such as vitamin B-1, riboflavin as well as mineral salts, vinegar has been considered a pivotal component in food preparations for centuries. It is widely used as a flavouring and preserving agent in the food industry. Moreover, as it has a tangy taste, the need for salt in many soups and bean dishes is reduced. It also exhibits various therapeutic properties as it helps to reduce cholesterol levels, control blood sugar levels, replace unhealthy sodium and combat diabetes, weight loss and cardiovascular diseases.

Driven by its multiple uses, the global vinegar market has been growing continuously over the past decade. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the market reached a value of US$ 1.30 Billion in 2016 and is further expected to reach a value of around US$ 1.50 Billion by 2022.

The increasing usage of vinegar in various cuisines has resulted in an augmented demand for vinegar. This can be accredited to the consumers' growing interest in cooking different types of cuisines which require diverse dressings that have vinegar as one of the vital ingredients. Some of the other factors that have stimulated the market growth include population growth, rising disposable incomes, increasing health consciousness and growing food and beverage industry.

Key findings from the report:

• Different types of vinegar available in the market include balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, cidar vinegar, rice vinegar, white vinegar and others. Each of these types has a very different and useful purpose. In 2016, balsamic vinegar exhibited a clear dominance with the majority of market share.
• Various end-uses of vinegar are in culinary, cleaning, health & beauty, automotive, cleansing of pets, medical and industrial.
• Region-wise, Europe dominated the market with a share of more than half of the total global market share. In Europe, Italy represented the largest market. Europe was followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.
• Being highly fragmented in nature, the global vinegar market is surrounded by a number of small and big players. Some of the top players include Acetificio Acetum S.R.L., Acetificio Marcello De Nigris, Aspall, Burg Groep B.V., Castelo Alimentos S/A, Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc., Helnrich Frings GmbH & Co, KG, Heinz USA, Mizkan Americas, Inc. and Monari Federzoni S.P.A.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global vinegar market according to type, end-use, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by Type

• Balsamic Vinegar
• Red Wine Vinegar
• Cidar Vinegar
• Rice Vinegar
• White Vinegar
• Others

Market breakup by End-use

• Culinary
• Cleaning
• Health & Beauty
• Automotive
• Cleansing of Pets
• Medical
• Industrial

Market breakup by Region

• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• North America
• Others

Top players

• Acetificio Acetum S.R.L.
• Acetificio Marcello De Nigris
• Aspall
• Burg Groep B.V.
• Castelo Alimentos S/A
• Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc.
• Helnrich Frings GmbH & Co, KG
• Heinz USA
• Mizkan Americas, Inc.
• Monari Federzoni S.P.A.

Request free sample report: http://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&a...

Browse full report with TOC: http://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vinegar-market

Find more reports related to food & beverage industry: http://www.expertmarketresearch.com/categories/food-beverages-market-reports

About Us

Expert Market Research (EMR) is a market research and consultancy firm providing syndicated and custom research along with consultancy services to a wide clientele base which includes Fortune 1000 companies as well as small and medium enterprises. With our tailored approach, the clients gain valuable and unbiased insights that help to improve their competitive edge and realize sustainable growth.

With a keen focus on the qualitative aspect as well as accuracy of the reports, we align our resources and services as per the client's requirement and offer a flexible engagement model that best suits their needs. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical & Materials, Energy & Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Contact Us

Expert Market Research
Website: www.expertmarketresearch.com
Email: sales@expertmarketresearch.com
US & Canada Phone no: +1-415-325-5166
UK Phone no: +44-702-402-5790

