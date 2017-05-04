News By Tag
Global Vinegar Market to Reach US$ 1.50 Billion by 2022
According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the market reached a value of US$ 1.30 Billion in 2016 and is further expected to reach a value of around US$ 1.50 Billion by 2022.
The increasing usage of vinegar in various cuisines has resulted in an augmented demand for vinegar. This can be accredited to the consumers' growing interest in cooking different types of cuisines which require diverse dressings that have vinegar as one of the vital ingredients. Some of the other factors that have stimulated the market growth include population growth, rising disposable incomes, increasing health consciousness and growing food and beverage industry.
Key findings from the report:
• Different types of vinegar available in the market include balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, cidar vinegar, rice vinegar, white vinegar and others. Each of these types has a very different and useful purpose. In 2016, balsamic vinegar exhibited a clear dominance with the majority of market share.
• Various end-uses of vinegar are in culinary, cleaning, health & beauty, automotive, cleansing of pets, medical and industrial.
• Region-wise, Europe dominated the market with a share of more than half of the total global market share. In Europe, Italy represented the largest market. Europe was followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.
• Being highly fragmented in nature, the global vinegar market is surrounded by a number of small and big players. Some of the top players include Acetificio Acetum S.R.L., Acetificio Marcello De Nigris, Aspall, Burg Groep B.V., Castelo Alimentos S/A, Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc., Helnrich Frings GmbH & Co, KG, Heinz USA, Mizkan Americas, Inc. and Monari Federzoni S.P.A.
Expert Market Research has analysed the global vinegar market according to type, end-use, major regions and top players:
Market breakup by Type
• Balsamic Vinegar
• Red Wine Vinegar
• Cidar Vinegar
• Rice Vinegar
• White Vinegar
• Others
Market breakup by End-use
• Culinary
• Cleaning
• Health & Beauty
• Automotive
• Cleansing of Pets
• Medical
• Industrial
Market breakup by Region
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• North America
• Others
Top players
• Acetificio Acetum S.R.L.
• Acetificio Marcello De Nigris
• Aspall
• Burg Groep B.V.
• Castelo Alimentos S/A
• Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc.
• Helnrich Frings GmbH & Co, KG
• Heinz USA
• Mizkan Americas, Inc.
• Monari Federzoni S.P.A.
