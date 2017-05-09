News By Tag
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Brand Position and Explosive Growth in Uncertain Times" Webinar
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Brand Position and Explosive Growth in Uncertain Times" Webinar with Dr. Patrick Gentempo
San Diego, CA—May 9, 2017—ChiroTouch™
Uncertainty has reached a fever pitch, especially in healthcare. Yet, segments of the chiropractic profession are thriving like never before. Dr. Gentempo has a pulse on what's happening, what it means to the chiropractor, and how to completely leverage the disruption in the mind of the healthcare consumer into massive practice growth. Be sure to tune in for this webinar. It promises inspiration and on-the-ground strategies that will ignite growth.
"In times of change, knowing how to market your practice to take advantage of that change is critical to longevity," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "Dr. Gentempo's knowledge and expertise in this area is unsurpassed, and we're excited for him to join us for this webinar and share his proven strategies for success with the attendees."
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
