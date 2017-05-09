 
Industry News





May 2017
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Brand Position and Explosive Growth in Uncertain Times" Webinar

 
 
SAN DIMAS, Calif. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Brand Position and Explosive Growth in Uncertain Times" Webinar with Dr. Patrick Gentempo

San Diego, CA—May 9, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce the upcoming webinar "Brand Position and Explosive Growth in Uncertain Times," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  This webinar will be led by Dr. Patrick Gentempo, a well-known and respected star in the world of health, wellness, and business and founder and CEO of Action Potential Holdings, Inc.

Uncertainty has reached a fever pitch, especially in healthcare.  Yet, segments of the chiropractic profession are thriving like never before.  Dr. Gentempo has a pulse on what's happening, what it means to the chiropractor, and how to completely leverage the disruption in the mind of the healthcare consumer into massive practice growth.  Be sure to tune in for this webinar.  It promises inspiration and on-the-ground strategies that will ignite growth.

"In times of change, knowing how to market your practice to take advantage of that change is critical to longevity," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "Dr. Gentempo's knowledge and expertise in this area is unsurpassed, and we're excited for him to join us for this webinar and share his proven strategies for success with the attendees."

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Dr. Bob Hoffman, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at http://www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-04-26/ngv3l?utm....


About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
