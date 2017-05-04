News By Tag
Divorce Culture Premieres New Music Video
The video was produced by the Gainesville-
Divorce Culture was founded by frontman, Brian Paulin in late 2015, and despite minor line-up changes, has quickly captured the hearts of the North Florida music scene. The band is relatively young, and has already put some musical notches in their belt with multiple releases and scores of shows across North Florida. Out of Touch and a Little Misplaced, the band's latest release, is available on Bandcamp.com. The new music video for "Alan's First Night Out" can be seen on Coolicide Florida's website and Youtube channel.
Watch the video here:
https://www.youtube.com/
Check out the album, Out of Touch and a Little Misplaced, here:
https://divorceculture.bandcamp.com
Coolicide Florida
***@coolicideflorida.com
