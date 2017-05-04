 
Industry News





Divorce Culture Premieres New Music Video

 
 
"Alan" and his love interest from the new Divorce Culture music video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Florida pop-punk quartet, Divorce Culture, debuted a new music video this morning for their song, "Alan's First Night Out".  The video tells a familiar story of rejection that takes place in the midst of house party chaos.  While Alan's heart breaks, the band rages on in abandoned warehouse, driving home the melancholy lyrics.

The video was produced by the Gainesville-based DIY record label, Coolicide Florida.  Coolicide and Divorce Culture released an exclusive preview of the video to their newsletter subscribers last night and officially premiered the video Wednesday morning on their blog.  There are no signs of a record contract between Coolicide and Divorce Culture, but both parties have expressed interest in collaborating on future projects.

Divorce Culture was founded by frontman, Brian Paulin in late 2015, and despite minor line-up changes, has quickly captured the hearts of the North Florida music scene.  The band is relatively young, and has already put some musical notches in their belt with multiple releases and scores of shows across North Florida.  Out of Touch and a Little Misplaced, the band's latest release, is available on Bandcamp.com.  The new music video for "Alan's First Night Out" can be seen on Coolicide Florida's website and Youtube channel.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Op7jgde47k&feature=youtu.be




Check out the album, Out of Touch and a Little Misplaced, here:

https://divorceculture.bandcamp.com

