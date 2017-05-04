News By Tag
Shop fEROSh Canada to donate half of their revenues to aid Canadian flood victims
Quebec and British Columbia have recently been hit by a devastating flood that has caused damages, distress, and loss to thousands. Particularly in Greater Montreal and neighboring towns, citizens are struggling with the aftermath of the heaviest rainfall recorded in over half a century, according to local authorities. In the face of such unpredictable struggles and adversities, community support is critical.
This is why Shop fEROSh, an online boutique specializing in designer clothing and fashion, set out to do whatever possible to support the people of Central Canada.
Founder and owner Rachel Shaw announced that the shop would be donating 50% of earnings from every customer's purchase to local charities working hard to help people recover and get back to their lives after such a tragedy.
In addition to the generous donations, fEROSH is also aiming to engage people and motivate them to contribute. As a very special "Thank-You" to customers looking to support Montreal and neighboring areas affected by the flood, the shop has decided to offer all of their designer brand items at a discounted rate of 50%, until further notice. What a great opportunity to refresh your closet, give back to the community, save money, and make a difference for people who are in dire need of a helping hand in this moment of chaos and confusion. It's a win-win!
https://shopferosh.com
www.instagram.com/
fEROSh Canada
***@shopferosh.com
