Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Ink Link Marketing, LLC as a New Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Ink Link Marketing, LLC as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Ink Link Marketing, LLC will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Collectively, the Ink Link Marketing team has more than 35 years of experience in marketing, public relations, and promotions. They are able to provide a 360° marketing integration by bringing in copywriters, graphic designers,videographers, staffers and other professionals to work with them to meet your needs.This makes us a truly "one-stop shop" marketing and public relations firm.They keep overhead low by connecting their functional experts from around the world through the power of technology. They think spatially for resources and linearly for process implementation.This makes they scalable, affordable and actionable. They link their resources to develop the plans and tactics that deliver profits to your company.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.diego@inklinkmarketing.com