Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes DecisionPATH HR as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes DecisionPATH HR as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes DecisionPATH HR as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as DecisionPATH HR will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Staffing, like many industries is highly competitive. If you are taking the leap to open a new "brand" you better have experienced staff behind you, a lot of faith and a community in which to succeed. As a new small business, they knew they wanted to open their doors in Cabarrus County and invest in the surrounding communities.Partners and former colleagues Tom Gibson, Tanya Bennett and Robin Gibson established Gibson Group Consulting in October 2012, changing its name to DecisionPathHR in March of 2013. There are over 70 years of staffing experience combined under the three owners and a good story of how the three paths crossed! Tom and Tanya began working together in 1989 for a national staffing firm in North Carolina.Tanya headed to Houston,TX to work for the corporate office in 1998 and met Robin, who was part of the same department, later that year. Robin began her staffing career in 1992 in Atlanta, GA moving to Houston in 1996 and then to North Carolina in 1999. Tanya ultimately moved back to North Carolina and in 2011 the planning began for the inception of DecisionPathHR. The goal was to create a staffing firm with integrity, to embrace technology and incorporate the face-to-face, interpersonal contact with not only clients but temporary associates as well.The DecisionPathHR leadership team offers over 70 years of combined experience in the staffing industry with longstanding ties and contributions to the local community.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.ngonzalez@decisionpathhr.com