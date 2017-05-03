News By Tag
Osvaldo F. Torres, Shareholder, Torres Law, P.A. to Speak at TKG's Event
About Osvaldo F. Torres
Osvaldo F. Torres, Esq. is a 1987 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School. For his entire professional career spanning nearly 30 years, Mr. Torres has counseled clients on complex transactions, including securities offerings and large mergers and acquisitions. For the last 6 years, Mr. Torres has been immersed in EB-5 work and has prepared numerous offerings involving hotel development, multi-family residential construction, senior independent living complexes, healthcare companies, restaurants, franchised services and others. Mr. Torres frequently speaks at EB-5 conferences on securities issues and other aspects of the EB-5 practice. He is a member of the EB-5 SEC Roundtable, a group of distinguished securities law practitioners in the EB-5 space. He also serves on IIUSA's President's Advisory Council and its Compliance, Public Policy and Editorial Committees, and also on the Steering Committee for the EB-5 Investment Coalition. Mr. Torres is rated AV® Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell and ranked a Top 15 EB-5 Securities Attorney by EB-5 Investors Magazine. In addition, Torres Law has been selected as a Medallion Partner by NES Financial. Mr. Torres has worked as a corporate and securities attorney at several large and prestigious law firms, including Schulte Roth & Zabel in New York and Greenberg Traurig in Miami, and has served as General Counsel for Telemundo Group and HBO Latin America.
About Torres Law, P.A.
Torres Law, P.A., is a boutique South Florida law firm that concentrates on complex corporate and securities law matters. We counsel on a variety of offerings, including multiple EB-5 projects, and on joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, financings, employment, licensing, distribution, franchising and company formation matters. We are trusted advisors to real estate investment firms, regional centers and real estate developers and project operators. We are fortunate to enjoy success because our clients trust our work and value our trust and dedication to their legal matters.
Event Synopsis:
Over the years, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has been true to its promise of boosting foreign capital investments and providing quality jobs for Americans. However, due to the rising fraud incidents involving investors and regional centers, key legislators believe that EB-5 reform should be included in the Program's reauthorization. Recently, three separate bills have already been proposed by the House of Representatives. These bills, if approved, will considerably enhance the EB-5 Program particularly in detecting fraud and protecting investors. Thus, it is crucial for companies to be aware of the critical issues and latest developments to mitigate litigation risks.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the fundamentals as well as updates regarding the latest and significant issues surrounding the EB-5 Program Reform. Speakers will also offer best practices in ensuring compliance with securities laws.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
- EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program – An Overview
- Significant Court Decisions
- Common EB-5 Violations
- EB-5 Reauthorization and Reform
- Best Practices in Mitigating Litigation Risks
