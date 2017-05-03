News By Tag
SA Powering Ahead with Energy and Defence Innovations
Customer concern about the state's energy reliability has prompted retailer AGL to increase the storage capacity of solar batteries that will be installed across Adelaide. The VPP will prove extremely valuable during periods of peak demand such as in the case of severe weather events as it will equip AGL with the ability to direct power from the battery to customer's homes or into the grid, effectively crowd-sourcing energy.
When completed, the VPP installed in homes and businesses across metropolitan Adelaide will have an output equivalent to a 5MW solar peaking plant. This major project will go a long way towards alleviating some of the challenges associated with supply pressures experienced in times of high demand.
AGL Executive General Manger in New Energy, Elisabeth Brinton has worked across energy, technology and agriculture sectors to grow companies and lead innovation. Brinton brings her considerable expertise to the 10th Annual South Australia Major Projects Conference 2017 where she will address attendees on the benefits of the VPP project to both customers and the electricity market.
The South Australia Major Projects Conference will also profile the flagship Future Submarine Program (SEA1000) which is expected to form the backbone of defence in Australia in years to come. With Australia's national security and $1.6 trillion economy dependent on secure sea lanes, the SEA1000 program will deliver an affordable and sustainable submarine capability of critical strategic importance to the nation's maritime security planning.
SA's Techport Australia, the nation's premier naval industry hub, is the centre of naval shipbuilding for the Future Submarine program.
The largest defence procurement in the nation's history, the Future Submarines program, is an investment of more than $50 billion in Australia's security. The project will transform South Australia's economy and drive innovation across a range of sectors.
Key project infrastructure is also being targeted by the state, including the Future Submarine Design Centre and Combat System Design Integration and Test Facility. A Future Submarine Technical Office based in Adelaide is already working on the project, drawing in expertise from around the world.
Defence SA Chief Executive Andy Keough will illuminate developments on the Future Submarines program, at the 10th Annual South Australian Major Projects Conference (http://www.saconference.com.au/
