May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Don't miss Milestone & Google on monetizing the customer journey by optimizing marketing spend

Industry leaders present insights on how and where to direct marketing dollars for maximum effect in May 17 webinar
 
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Milestone will be hosting a webinar in conjunction with Google titled Get the Most Bang for Your Buck out of the Customer Journey on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11 am Pacific.

"If you are a digital marketer in the hospitality industry, you are going to want to tune in to this webinar," said Milestone Vice President of Marketing, Walter Paliska. "Marketers will get invaluable data and insights into each stage of the customer journey, and how to get the most from each step," continued Mr. Paliska.

The Milestone/Google webinar will focus on three key areas of the customer journey and how it relates to your business:

Understanding the customer journey
Learn about the customer journey, what the stages are, why they matter to a marketer, and how you can benefit from the right mix of marketing programs across all phases of the customer journey. The team from Google and Milestone will discuss how marketers can optimize their marketing to get the most value from each customer journey stage.

Consumer behavior in each stage of the journey
Hear the latest trends and data on how consumers behave in the various parts of the customer journey and how this impacts your business. Discover what consumers are really looking for at each stage.

Actionable strategies and real-world examples

See how other companies have leveraged various tactics at each stage of the customer journey for exceptional results, and what strategies you can implement to do likewise. Learn about the role of analytics in the customer journey, and how you can leverage analytics to optimize spend.

Register for the free webinar today
Milestone would like to invite everyone to register for the complimentary webinar by visiting our website at:http://blog.milestoneinternet.com/conversion-best-practic...

About Milestone

Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our best in class technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 300 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company.

Contact
Angela Lyons
***@milestoneinternet.com
