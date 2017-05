Flying, racing, filming, dodging, dancing, walking (hopefully not crashing!) – Drone360 magazine

May/June issue is out! Gear reviews include DJI Mavic Pro, Brother Airscouter Monocle Eyepiece, and the Rise Vusion House Racer. In-depth articles on VR tech, drones in light shows and other performances, and of course how to take better drone photos

-- Drones are permeating many industries to improve efficiency and safety – butmagazine reminds you that they're still great fun! The May/June issue ofexplores many different applications of UAS technology that make you want to grab a controller and start flying."Take photos and videos from a new vantage point, get the vicarious thrill of piloting an aircraft, learn to do some fun tricks," saidEditor-in-Chief Tim Kidwell. "We spend so much time thinking about all of the ways drones can be useful, I think we sometimes forget they can be fun, too.": what's better for, the DJI Mavic Pro or the FPV Hitec Vector 280? Will you get in trouble for flying the Rise Vusion House Racer … in the house? Check out reviews from the pros atbefore you buy your next drone, or the accessories that go with it.: tips on lenses, lighting, memory cards, "shooting flat," and other tricks to get the best possible aerial photos: rolling drones that carry your groceries, minibots, unmanned underwater vehicles: the catchall term "drone" applies to a wide variety of machines: VR, FPV, AR – these all bring an immersive quality to flying your drone:how drones are being incorporated into and improving all kinds of theatrical performances: will robotic pets ever be interesting (and "emotional") enough to be a real pet?!Click to tweet ( https://ctt.ec/ yLD8F "With all I see happening in the industry, I believe that the mix of usefulness and entertainment will one day make the drone as indispensable as smart phones are today," said KidwellThis month,'s print and digital magazine largely focuses on the entertaining side of drones. As noted, the benefit of drone technology to business and industry is growing as well. Often, those users specialize in agriculture, construction, insurance – not drones and related tools. To support the growing need,is expanding beyond its magazine and digital content to present ASCEND, a drone business conference. The Conference & Expo will be held in Portland, OR, July 19-21, 2017. Workshops, seminars, group sessions, and one-on-one mentor meetings will provide practical information about using drones to improve processes and increase profits, develop commercial application workflows, and understand policies and regulations. Find full event details and register at www.ascend-event.com is a bimonthly magazine supplemented by a broad range of digital content on its website Drone360mag.com. The print magazine will hopefully someday delivered by drone itself. Until then, find it on store shelves in outlets ranging from Barnes & Noble to Target to 7-Eleven.The cover price is $7.99. In the U.S., a one-year print or digital subscription is $24.99; home delivery plus access to the digital edition is $30.99. The magazine is also available internationally.is published by Kalmbach Publishing Co. The editorial staff is comprised of drone experts and enthusiasts. Members of the magazine's Advisory Boardcome from varying backgrounds and include perspectives both inside and out of the unmanned vehicle industryKalmbach Publishing Co., based in suburban Milwaukee, publishes 12 special-interest magazines—including, and related books—and produces websites and events based on those content areas.