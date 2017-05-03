News By Tag
DAV RecruitMilitary New York Veterans Job Fair May 25
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's New York event are Apple, Inc., City of New York Fire Department, Department of Veteran Affairs (VESO), Drug Enforcement Administration, Farmers Insurance, Federal Aviation Administration, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, JetBlue Airways Corporation, MTA Headquarters, Montefiore Medical Center, New York City Department of Education, NYC Department of Correction, New York Life, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In March of 2017, the DAV RecruitMilitary New York event connected more than 368 veteran job seekers with 75 exhibitors including CVS Health, Deutsche Bank, Eli Lilly and Company, Montefiore Medical Center and Waste Management. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 793 interviews and make up to 227 job offers following that career fair.
RecruitMilitary has held 22 events in New York, drawing 7,835 attendees and 1,143 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,185,828+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
