National Day of Prayer Calls for Interfaith Summit

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and United for Human Rights came together with over 150 guests and religious leaders in honor of National Day of Prayer at the Franciscan Center in Tampa.

Interfaith Summit

Contact

Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

***@churchofscientology.net Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

End

-- On May 4, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and United for Human Rights held their first Interfaith Summit at the Franciscan Center in Tampa. The 150 guests and religious leaders from eight different faiths came together in prayer for the community, the country and the world. Religious organizations represented included: Order of Saint Francis, Grace Lutheran Church, Church of Scientology, Islamic Community of South-West Florida, Congregation Beth Am, Buddhism and Society of Divine Word.A blast of the shofar and a Quran recitation set the mood for the rest of the evening. Aida Mackic, Youth and Interfaith Program Coordinator for CAIR Florida, and Cristian Vargas, Executive Director for United for Human Rights Florida, co-emceed the event.Ms. Mackic, articulated the purpose of the event by saying in part, "It is the recognition of our commonalities that form the basis for civil society. While we are not going to agree on everything, we still must maintain an open and friendly dialogue so that we can collectively find solutions to the problems facing our cities, this nation and the world at large. There are many areas where our common humanity forms the base to advance our society. Whether it is the idea that we should feed the poor, take care of the sick, love our neighbors, or do unto others as you would have done to ourselves, these common themes will better all our lives and is the reason we hold events like this today."Mr. Vargas went on to say, "With everything that's been happening in the community and in today's world, the most important thing that we can do is come together and figure out how to solve our problems as a community".Each religious representative gave their own talk on the subject of unity and how all religions have similar purposes for peace. As each one spoke, they did a prayer unique to their faith.Reverend Pat Harney from the Church of Scientology read the Scientology Prayer for Total Freedom, which included, 'At this time, we think of those whose liberty is threatened; of those who have suffered imprisonment for their beliefs; of those who are enslaved or martyred, and for all those who are brutalized, trapped or attacked. We pray that human rights will be preserved so that all people may believe and worship freely, so that freedom will once again be seen in our land.'"Many of the guests stayed at the Franciscan Center afterwards for refreshments and to talk with each other.For more information or to get involved with future interfaith events, please contact Cristian or Aida at cristian@humanrights.com or amackic@cair.com.United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a federation of legally independent, governed and managed chapters across the country that work together to defend the Civil Liberties of Americans. CAIR National is the founding organization and has its own Board of Directors, as do each of the chapters across the country. All of the CAIR chapters board members, employees and volunteers represent the diversity of the American Muslim community.