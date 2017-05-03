News By Tag
SummerHill Apartment Communities to Celebrate Completion of Villas on the Boulevard
186-Unit Luxury Residential Rental Community Provides Amenity-Rich Living Environment Near Employment, Retail, Restaurants and Transportation
"We are very excited to open our latest multi-family project in the heart of Silicon Valley," said Robert Freed, CEO of SummerHill Housing Group. "We are grateful for our collaboration with the City of Santa Clara, who made this new community possible."
Located steps from shopping and restaurants, Villas on the Boulevard includes amix of one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes ranging in size from 758 to 1,378 square feet. The well-appointed apartment homes are energy- and water-efficient and include expansive windows, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel ENERGY STAR® appliances and European-style cabinetry, wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, spacious kitchen pantry, in-unit full-size washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, private storage units and balconies or patios.
Villas on the Boulevard also includes alternative transportation amenities such as electric vehicle charging stations, a resident carpool web portal and secure bicycle storage and repair facilities. Other amenities include a resident lounge with an entertaining kitchen, cyber café, conference room, state-of-the-
According to Freed, the amenity courtyards provide a series of outdoor "rooms" for residents to gather and socialize. The main courtyard adjacent to the club and fitness rooms includes the pool, spa and BBQ area. A breezeway connects residents to a second courtyard with an outdoor kitchen and amenities, living room with a fireplace, and a bocce ball court. Additional amenities include a nearly half-acre pedestrian promenade and a fitness par course along the side of the building creating a buffer to the existing single-family neighborhood.
Designed by international award-winning KTGY Architecture + Planning, Villas on the Boulevard features a four-story residential building over a one-story partially subterranean garage. As part of the development, SummerHill widened the sidewalk and added street trees and landscaping, and tiled stoops leading to the apartment homes. The apartment community's new public plaza highlights the adjacent Saratoga Creek and a new crosswalk constructed on El Camino Real to give residents safe access to the neighborhood shopping center across the street.
"We designed The Villas on the Boulevard in Mission style architecture that the City of Santa Clara and El Camino are known for," said Manny Gonzalez, FAIA, LEED AP and principal at KTGY in Los Angeles. "We took great care to address the adjacencies of the property by introducing ground-floor stoops along the El Camino frontage in order to bring more pedestrian scale to the building along El Camino and stepping the back portion of the building down in scale with the goal of minimizing privacy impacts on theexisting
single-family homes."
From public transit and local bikeways to RideMatch, Villas on the Boulevard is conveniently located between the Lawrence and Santa Clara Caltrain stations and ½ block from the proposed VTA Bus Rapid Transit Bowers Station. Villas on the Boulevard also offers easy access to the central expressway and highways 101, 237, 280, and 85.
In addition to Villas on the Boulevard, SummerHill Apartment Communities has six new apartment communities in California in various stages of planning and construction including 994 new residential units in the 65-acre Lawrence Station Area Plan in Santa Clara; 268 new residential units featuring a mix of apartments and condominiums in Burlingame; 694 residential units and 36,500 square feet of retail space near Milpitas BART Station; a proposed 211-unit apartment community in Mountain View; a 105-unit apartment community under construction in Pasadena; and a proposed 255-unit apartment community in Carlsbad for a total portfolio of 4,315 apartment units. Currently, SummerHill is leasing 481 on Mathilda, a 105-unit apartment community in Sunnyvale; and Origin, a 153-unit apartment community in Seattle, Washington.
For information about Villas on the Boulevard apartment community, see www.villasontheboulevard.com.
About SummerHill Housing Group
SummerHill Housing Group combines the expertise and market strength of the highly respected development firms San Ramon, Calif.-based SummerHill Homes and SummerHill Apartment Communities. SummerHill Homes specializes in mid- to high-end homes, and is nationally recognized for customizing development plans to accommodate a site's special characteristics. SummerHill Apartment Communities has a long track record of developing award-winning apartment and mixed-use infill rental housing communities. Both firms specialize in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California. See www.shhousinggroup.com
