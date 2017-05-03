 
Industry News





Schmidt Nichols Celebrates New Office in Downtown West Palm Beach

 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Schmidt Nichols is an award-winning landscape architecture and urban planning practice providing a full service approach to the site development process. Formerly known as Jon E. Schmidt & Associates, the firm was established in 2000 by Jon Schmidt, who recently expanded the company with Josh Nichols to offer a wide array of design and planning solutions.

The growing planning and design firm held their grand opening celebration on Thursday, May 4th. The event kicked off Schmidt Nichols' new partnership as well as their new office located at 1551 North Flagler Drive, Suite 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. The surge of development in downtown West Palm Beach was Schmidt Nichols' deciding factor in the relocation process. Nestled at the north end of downtown and within walking distance to Northwood Village, the new office was strategically located to grow with the city while our team helps to mold West Palm Beach into one of the most dynamic places in the nation.

President Jon Schmidt said, "We have several projects in downtown or in the planning pipeline that it only made sense for our company to have a presence there as well". Schmidt Nichols has played an in-depth role on several of the city's redefining projects including, but not limited to the Banyan Place Micro-Units, Clematis Place, 312 Northwood - the first luxury apartment building in Northwood Village, the Carefree Theater redevelopment, and Villas on Antique Row.

For more information about the new Schmidt Nichols location, visit www.snlandplan.com or call 561-684-6141.

