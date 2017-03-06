News By Tag
Mental Health Clinician, Kiaundra Jackson Named '10 Black Female Therapists You Should Know"
Assisting Communities not only with Mental Health, but Marriages & Families Too
Through KW Essential Services, Kiaundra is a private practitioner who works with a broad spectrum of clients. Her expertise is Premarital and Marital issues, Anger Management, Addiction, Anxiety and Depression, Life Transition, Grief, Loss and Bereavement, and Faith Based Counseling. In addition, Kiaundra's therapeutic approach is holistic, eclectic, and tailored to her client's needs to make sure each person is cared for biologically, emotionally, and spiritually. With KW Couples Therapy, Kiaundra specializes in working with couples who truly desire to maintain a healthy, long lasting relationship and uncover their true potential. Her vision is to help 10,000 couples heal their relationships, prevent divorce, and keep families together.
When asked about being featured in one of the top digital news sites, Kiaundra states "Being featured in The Huffington Post as one of the '10 Black Female Therapists You Should Know,' is an amazing accomplishment. It goes to show that anyone can have impact in spite of one's background, upbringing, ethnicity, family of origin, experiences, setbacks or even where one is at currently in their career. Remember, everyone was uniquely designed for a purpose. Therefore, someone in the world is in need of the very thing you have to offer."
In the upcoming weeks and months, Kiaundra will be participating in online chats, speaking engagements and interviews which are all listed below:
• Thirsty Thursdays- 5/20/17 on FB Live
• Mental Health: A Candid Conversation (Part 2)- 5/21/17 on FB Live
• CoffeeTalk Radio Interview- 5/21/17
• The Donta Show Online- 5/22/17
• A Year In Love-Los Angeles, CA- 6/3/17
• Right to R.E.A.L Love Radio- 6/24/17
• ShePower Pink Dress Power Luncheon- Los Angeles, CA- 9/21/17
More information on all of the listed above can be found on http://www.kwessentialservices.com/
Media Contact
Candice Nicole Public Relations
candice@candicenicolepr.com
