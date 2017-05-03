News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"The Blueprint of God's Perfect Plan: LOVE" - Now Available for Kindle, iPad, and other e-Readers
New Book Shows How God's Blueprint Originated With His Laws of Love
The fall of Lucifer, the highest-ranking angel who chose to rebel against God, is recalled, as well as his banishment from heaven to become God's adversary, Satan. The government of God not only includes angels, but all creatures from every world. God's plan for salvation made Him ready to face His problems with Satan even before humans existed. God allowed Adam and Eve to be tempted by Satan, and they began the history of fallen humanity.
Without God's interposition, all might have been lost without the sacrifice of His Son Jesus Christ, assuring His followers that He will come again a second time to claim His people. Then a new age will commence, free from sin, and when that happens, all will shout for joy, for salvation has come and God will have won the battle.
According to the Perfect Plan, the author writes, "Love is the pervading influence of His authority. Through perfect accordance with its precepts, happiness will reign supreme in the hearts of men and angels."
"We are most pleased to announce the release of this inspirational book on Christianity. It provides answers to many of the questions we have about religion," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: Nickie Glenn C. Romo lives in Manila. This is his first book.
THE BLUEPRINT OF GOD'S PERFECT PLAN: LOVE(Kindle ISBN: 978-1-94653-
Amazon Kindle:https://www.amazon.com/
and in multi-formats for other e-Readers through numerous vendors online.
The soft cover version (ISBN: 978-1-62857-
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse