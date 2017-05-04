 
News By Tag
* Brielle von Hugel
* Clean Bandit
* Michael Mancuso
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


Brielle Von Hugel Mario Jose and Michael Mancuso Cover Clean Bandit's "Symphony" Available Now

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Brielle von Hugel
Clean Bandit
Michael Mancuso

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Brielle Von Hugel, Mario Jose and Michael Mancuso deliver their own version to the British electronic music group, Clean Bandit's latest hit, "Symphony." The cover single was released on May 1, 2017 on all digital platforms through F.R.E.E.D.O.M. Records. The accompanying music video was released later that week and is a follow up to her 2017 single, "Stronger."

Brielle Von Hugel, Mario Jose and Michael Mancuso rejuvenate Clean Bandit's "Symphony" with an energetic blend of harmonic verses and bold vocal talents. This emotional rendition describes a lost lover finally discovering their soulmate and metaphorically relating it to the immediate feeling of falling in love with a song that is continuously on repeat.  Together this mesmerizing and powerhouse trio arouse new emotive depths and dynamical vibrations to the original.

The opener of the music video is a beautiful and soft introduction of each of the remarkable voices featured on the song. Brielle gently enters the track with her soothing vocals that ease into the Mario Jose's enchanting portion of the verse that is then followed by Michael Mancuso's light-hearted touch that takes us well into the chorus. In a well-lit and glowing room, the three vocalists serenade into the camera with joyous smiles further emphasizing the positive and loving message beneath the song.

American Idol semi- finalist, Brielle Von Hugel has accumulated millions of YouTube and Spotify streams thanks to her countless original singles and cover songs. Hugel's bold vocal pipes and unapologetic honest songwriting brings a bluesy pop-edge that will strike a chord deeply within her listeners. Brielle recently just wrapped her European tour with Scott Bradlee's renowned swing and jazz band, Postmodern Jukebox.  "She has a rare gift as a vocalist to combine old and new and still connect with the audience," say Scott Bradlee.

San Francisco native, Mario Jose is a seasoned singer-songwriter, session vocalist and entertainer. Mario has had the privilege to share the stage and studio with music icons including John Legend, Prince, Meghan Trainor, Justin Bieber, Philip Bailey (of Earth, Wind & Fire), Postmodern Jukebox and many more! Funded by his fans on Kickstarter, Mario released his debut EP in 2016 which hit #33 on the iTunes Pop Charts.

Michael Mancuso is an upcoming artist who spent his college years at USC as a member of the award-winning A Cappella group, The SoCal Vocals. He has performed around the world at locations including the Hollywood Bowl and the White House in addition to touring through Hong Kong, Florida and New York City. Michael has worked with many notable artists including Grammy Award winner Hussain Jiffry, and has performed for artists including Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Imagine Dragons and more!

For More Info, please visit http://briellevonhugel.com

Contact
Chip Schutzman
Miles High Productions
***@mileshighproductions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mileshighproductions.com
Posted By:***@mileshighproductions.com Email Verified
Tags:Brielle von Hugel, Clean Bandit, Michael Mancuso
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Miles High Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share