Lowry Solutions add skill, resources, expertise and experience as their client base grows globally

John Greaves "Mr.RFID" and Joe Leone, Master of RFID application engineering join Lowry Solutions.

Scott Lowry

-- John has been actively involved in RFID for many years. His pioneering work in the area of Logistics, Inventory Management and the Returnable Transport Items sector with both active and passive RFID has led to the significant adoptions occurring in Supply Chains globally today. He was the founding chair of the US RFID standards group, led the European Spectrum Initiative, was the leader of the GTAG program for EAN.UCC (GS1) and developed, amongst many significant RFID implementations worldwide, the one tag per pallet UHF solution with CHEP. John served with distinction in the standards and equipment regulation bodies, ETSI, CEPT, CEN, ISO as well as addressing, and being a member of, many of the leading industry bodies, Institute of Logistics, CIES, ICSC, and as a representative to Auto ID Center at MIT. He was the Vice President of NCR RFID, created the Deloitte RFID program and has delivered over 6000 projects with leading vendors and major users across the world implementing applications of RF, Wireless and RFID technology. Speaking in advance of the RFID Live conference in Phoenix on his role at Lowry John commented "I have joined Lowry as I consider Lowry to be the best placed company to meet the increasingly refined solutions that clients seek and vendors must meet"Joe is one of the RFID industries most accomplished solution designers and deliverers. With credits including asset visibility at NASA, the Delta Airlines Baggage handling success and his accomplishments with the Department of Defense and The Marine Corp. Joe has created world class applications for the Oil and Gas Sector and is considered a leading authority of UHF, RTLS and SatCom integration for Asset Visibility. Joe "enjoys the technological positivism at Lowry". Joe, in his new position as CTO, will drive the enhanced RFID platform adding significant interoperability software to allow users to migrate cost effectively across multiple platforms.You can meet John and Joe at Lowry Solutions Booth 722 at RFID Live in Phoenix May 9to 11