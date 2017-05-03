News By Tag
FCCI Hosts 38th Annual Business Leadership Conference
Dr. Tim Irwin, Josh McDowell and Chick-fil-A's Dee Ann Turner among keynote speakers
Keynote speakers for the 2017 conference include Dr. Tim Irwin, New York Times best-selling author and leadership psychologist;
Hosted by the Fellowship of Companies for Christ International (FCCI), these annual conferences are designed to help Christian marketplace leaders grow and mature in both their leadership and their faith. Chatmon hopes to reach these leaders across the country with opportunities and resources for personal spiritual growth through conferences such as this one, through training videos and presentations online and through fellowship and Bible study in the small group setting.
Such groups have become instrumental in directing the lives of business leaders around the world, including such notable leaders as Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne's Pretzels; David Green, founder of Hobby Lobby; and Dan Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A. "The time I spent in that circle of men had more influence on my business life, as a Christian, than anything else I've experienced,"
In advance of the annual conference is a great time to consider joining FCCI, as membership provides a large discount on conference registration. Registration is now open for the conference at https://www.fcci.org/
In addition to conference discounts, FCCI membership also provides all of these benefits for Christian business owners: equipping and encouraging them to lead a Kingdom Company; building healthy transformational and generous Kingdom Leaders, gatherings and resources; and expanding the Kingdom through the marketplace one company owner at a time. In addition to equipping and encouraging with transformation resources, some of the unique opportunities included with FCCI membership are the chance to walk with world-changers and to participate in life-on-life discipleship groups with trained leaders. FCCI's dedicated volunteers serve the organization purely motivated by the love of Christ.
FCCI's track record of a proven process for making mature and equipped Kingdom Leaders and Kingdom Companies that expand across the nations is one of its greatest strengths. Prayer is the ministry's lifeblood and its focus is on evangelism, with transformation being the "bulls-eye" that connects and impacts life, business, community and nations.
For its members, FCCI even makes a few guarantees: that business leaders will see change in how they think about and do business within the next 4 years; that new members will receive their resource kits within 72 hours, or they can receive 20% savings on the annual international conference; that FCCI's Xpress Your Faith Evangelism training will provide an effective evangelism engagement tool; and that FCCI's Group Leader training will prepare members for the mission of FCCI.
With thousands of members across the country and in more than 100 nations around the world, FCCI is able to provide significant training resources and support groups in many major markets. Recognizing the difficulty for business leaders to find peers within their circles who share their faith, FCCI takes the guess work and leg work out of the equation, matching them with other corporate influencers of like mind and forming safe spaces for them to share and grow together.
Note to Editors: For more information, see www.fcci.org. To arrange an interview with Terence Chatmon, please contact Melany Ethridge of A. Larry Ross Communications at 972.267.1111 or melany@alarryross.com. For more information about Terence Chatmon's book, see www.doyourchildrenbelieve.com.
