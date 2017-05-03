Moon Interiors Hosting Spring Open House benefiting Second Chance Pet Adoptions

RALEIGH, N.C.
- May 9, 2017
- PRLog
-- This Saturday, May 13th
, from 10am – 5pm, Moon Interiors will be hosting a spring open house benefiting Second Chance Pet Adoptions. Moon Interiors will open up their studio doors in Raleigh, NC (1621 Hunting Ridge Road) for attendees to learn about their services, browse discounted designer décor, explore local art, and enjoy refreshments all while supporting Second Chance Pet Adoptions. Moon Interiors is calling the donation the Bristol Fund in honor of Exploris Middle School's beloved pet and mascot who recently passed.
President of Moon Interiors, Angelia Moon, says, "We used to host a big annual gala, The Bentley Ball, named after my Scotty dog, in Greensboro, where Moon Interiors was founded. The event raised money for Guilford County Humane Society. Having always been a dog lover, I'm thrilled to partner with Second Chance Pet Adoptions to give back to the animal community again. The cause is very dear to my heart. We hope to make our Spring Open House the beginning of many fun events supporting local business and our furry friends in need!"
The open house will include 30-60% off designer home décor from the Moon Interiors Studio. Local artists and small businesses will also be showcasing their products and designs. The event is kid friendly and refreshments and light appetizers will be served. Share the event on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/187675421749964
) for an extra 20% off! If you want to learn more about Moon Interiors design services, visit their website (http://www.moonint.com/
)! The event is a great opportunity for moms to enjoy a day of shopping and mimosas this Mother's Day weekend!