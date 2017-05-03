 
Industry News





Innovations Previews Summer Collection

Design Studio shows new pattern, breadth of product at HD Expo
 
 
Chimera | Alloy
NEW YORK - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- From large-scale brushstrokes to the rich patina of oxidized stonework, Innovations showcased pattern at the Hospitality Design Exposition & Conference last week. Their curated selection of new Type II vinyl, cork and textile wallcoverings offered a sneak peek at their summer collection, including new printed cork Chimera.

From underground cities like Cappadocia—inspiration for Chimera—to the once-hated, now-beloved textile blocks of La Miniatura, the summer collection explores architecture and how Innovations fits into the larger architectural project. The collection goes beyond the wall, expanding Innovations' line of draperies and sheers, and revisits the classic grasscloth construction.

Innovations' new patterns, revealed at the HD Expo, will arrive in showrooms mid-June.

About Innovations: A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New York City, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.

https://www.innovationsusa.com/

Kate Tucker
