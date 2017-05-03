News By Tag
Innovations Previews Summer Collection
Design Studio shows new pattern, breadth of product at HD Expo
From underground cities like Cappadocia—inspiration for Chimera—to the once-hated, now-beloved textile blocks of La Miniatura, the summer collection explores architecture and how Innovations fits into the larger architectural project. The collection goes beyond the wall, expanding Innovations' line of draperies and sheers, and revisits the classic grasscloth construction.
Innovations' new patterns, revealed at the HD Expo, will arrive in showrooms mid-June.
About Innovations:
https://www.innovationsusa.com/
