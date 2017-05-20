News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Hidden History of St. Joseph County
Local author Kelly Pucci will be available to sign copies of book
Michigan established St. Joseph County in 1829. It was a fertile land with an abundance of fresh water supplied by the St. Joseph River. The county's colorful past is the result of forgotten locals and visitors. Hezekiah Thomas fished for diamonds in Corey Lake. Saloon smasher Carrie Nation sold miniature hatchets at the county fairgrounds. The United States Congress recognizes the village of Colon as the Magic Capital of the World, and Lakeside Cemetery is the final resting place of more magicians than any other cemetery on the globe. Author and historian Kelly Pucci digs into the entertaining and often overlooked history of St. Joseph County.
About the Author:
Kelly Pucci is a board member of the St. Joseph County Historical Society and a contributor to the Sturgis Journal. She specializes in deeply researched subjects from beekeeping, to true crime, to coming-of-age ceremonies in the South Pacific. This is Kelly's second book; Images of America: Camp Douglas: Chicago's Civil War Prison, published in 2007, was her first. She currently lives in Colon, Michigan, "the Magic Capital of the World."
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
6134 S. Westnedge Ave.
Portage, MI 49002
When: Saturday, May 20th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
