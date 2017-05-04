News By Tag
Prudwell Health Inc. launches personal health data app designed to facilitate health actions
New iOS app Setuphealth goes a step beyond beyond data aggregation to enable and encourage users to address health goals with their doctors and on their own.
"Setuphealth is about getting set-up to address your health and having your health data ready to facilitate that process" explains Prudwell Health Inc.'s CEO Nick Lisi. "It's made to be flexible enough to work with whatever health goals you may have; whether that's setting up an appointment with your doctor, tracking ongoing tasks and progress of a chronic condition, or setting up a new exercise routine."
Another tool to encourage users to take health actions comes in the form of a History Analytics Report. When a user fills out their medical history in the app they receive both an exportable Medical History Document that they can use wherever they like, as well as the Analytics Report. The Report highlights potential future health risks, the cause and magnitude of the risk, and whether the causative risk factor is 'modifiable;
Recognizing that a person's lack of motivation and organization are often a factors when it comes to deciding to move forward with health goals, Setuphealth has also implemented a task tracking system in order to facilitate taking the first steps.
"We want to make it easier to get started on maintaining or improving your health. No one gets excited about making an appointment for a cholesterol test, and Setuphealth wants to help to prevent tasks like that from falling through the cracks" says Lisi.
Beyond plain to-dos, multiple specialized task types are available to users for things like questions for their doctor, long term goals, or topics that they would like to research on their own.
Additional features at launch time include Appointment tracking with reminders, and a place to store past and current healthcare provider contact information. As with the medical history section, the Appointments and Providers sections also automatically become exportable documents that are available for download by the user on the web app.
Setuphealth is available for free on the iOS App Store.
More information at http://www.setuphealth.com
