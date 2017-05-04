 
News By Tag
* Health
* Medical
* App
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Berkeley
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Prudwell Health Inc. launches personal health data app designed to facilitate health actions

New iOS app Setuphealth goes a step beyond beyond data aggregation to enable and encourage users to address health goals with their doctors and on their own.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health
Medical
App

Industry:
Health

Location:
Berkeley - California - US

Subject:
Products

BERKELEY, Calif. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Prudwell Health Inc. has launched Setuphealth, a consumer  iOS and web app designed to make it easier to take steps to manage one's own health. Working with data types ike todos, appointments, medical history, and provider contact information, the app enables users to establish and move forward on health goals.

"Setuphealth is about getting set-up to address your health and having your health data ready to facilitate that process" explains Prudwell Health Inc.'s CEO Nick Lisi. "It's made to be flexible enough to work with whatever health goals you may have; whether that's setting up an appointment with your doctor, tracking ongoing tasks and progress of a chronic condition, or setting up a new exercise routine."

Another tool to encourage users to take health actions comes in the form of a History Analytics Report. When a user fills out their medical history in the app they receive both an exportable Medical History Document that they can use wherever they like, as well as the Analytics Report. The Report highlights potential future health risks, the cause and magnitude of the risk, and whether the causative risk factor is 'modifiable; meaning that the user might be able to address the risk factor with their health care provider's guidance.

Recognizing that a person's lack of motivation and organization are often a factors when it comes to deciding to move forward with health goals, Setuphealth has also implemented a task tracking system in order to facilitate taking the first steps.

"We want to make it easier to get started on maintaining or improving your health. No one gets excited about making an appointment for a cholesterol test, and Setuphealth wants to help to prevent tasks like that from falling through the cracks" says Lisi.

Beyond plain to-dos, multiple specialized task types are available to users for things like questions for their doctor, long term goals, or topics that they would like to research on their own.

Additional features at launch time include Appointment tracking with reminders, and a place to store past and current healthcare provider contact information. As with the medical history section, the Appointments and Providers sections also automatically become exportable documents that are available for download by the user on the web app.

Setuphealth is available for free on the iOS App Store.

More information at http://www.setuphealth.com

Contact
Nick Lisi
***@prudwell.com
End
Source:
Email:***@prudwell.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Medical, App
Industry:Health
Location:Berkeley - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share