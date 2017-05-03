Sun Knowledge is fast becoming a next-gen medical billing company

Sun Knowledge is the practice management / revenue cycle management partner for many reputed healthcare providers and payers. The various practices served by them include DMEPOS, Physicians, Hospitals, Urgent care centers, Oncologists and others.

-- Already a name to be reckoned with, Sun Knowledge has been a proven performer for healthcare providers and payers as a genuine medical billing company. Over the years, it has made its presence felt with its disciplined understanding of claims adjudication priorities of payers.One of the best parts of working with Sun Knowledge is its flexibility and 100% HIPAA compliance across their operations. To them, security of patient information is a top priority and it makes them an ideal choice for prominent medical practices.The company also has been working with leading payers; TPA's and has been providing their expertise in claims adjudication. It is precisely why the company is a top class choice for providers that want an end to end healthcare revenue cycle management support.A key member of the company rightly pointed outSun Knowledge at present is working with a lot of prominent providers and payers. The company is also innovative in its marketing approach and is delivering their services at competitive prices that help practices lower the in-house billing costs and increase credibility. Working as a seamless operational extension is a key asset of the company.Also, attractive engagement models like a "no lock up policy" and a "free trial" helps providers get an assessment about their real-time utility. It will be interesting to see the company's footprint in the coming years given the fact that is its growing with a steady momentum.