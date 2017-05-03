News By Tag
TallGrass spa touts benefits of maintaining positive company culture
TallGrass's suggestions for trickle-down positivity, establishment of core values, and giving back to the community are featured in Pulse Magazine's company culture-themed issue
In "Six Fail-Safe Methods to Improve Your Company Culture," TallGrass spa director Melissa Rackliff explains the importance of positive reinforcement and how it starts at the top and trickles down among employees. "Once positivity is implemented,"
A set of core values and standards ensures the team is invested in the success of the organization. Ms. Rackliff explains: "We created our Value Statements and Service Essentials to be the foundation of how we choose to treat each other, our guests, our community, and our world. These Value Statements are not just a sign on the wall. They are our living practices for each and every day."
Organizing company events that allow team members to give back to the community is an important element of the TallGrass company culture. In that regard, TallGrass is readying a shipment of care packages for troops in the Middle East, just in time for Mother's Day/Father's Day. Filled with personal care items, the packages are sent twice yearly with a second shipment scheduled for holiday time. Of the TallGrass Soldier Box Project, now in its eighth year, Ms. Rackliff says: "The heartfelt and bonding impact of working together on a philanthropic project is irreplaceable and brings new light to any group."
TallGrass Aveda Spa and Salon celebrates its 22nd anniversary in November. A full service spa located in the Upper Bear Creek Valley beneath Mt. Evans, TallGrass offers massage, facial, and body treatments along with hair and nail services, and catered lunches upon request. Opening in August will be a meditation room, designed to offer guests a place for quiet contemplation.
For more information, please visit http://www.TallGrassSpa.com or call 303-670-4444.
