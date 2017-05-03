Is Your Business Performing at Its Peak?

What Does Peak Performance Mean To Your Arlington Heights Business?

End

--by McClure Inserra & CoLike most of us, you probably have several things competing for your attention at this very moment: items on your to-do list, customer or client needs, employee needs, unanswered texts, emails, and more.Stop for a moment, though. Close the door on all that. Before reading any further, think for just a moment aboutyou got into business in the first place. What is it that you're passionate about? What are you better at than anyone else? Why do love what you do, day in and day out?Chances are that you didn't get into business to do bookkeeping and accounting tasks. You're in business because of passion and expertise. Everything else amounts to the details and administrative commitment necessary to run your business.Posting payroll, reconciling the bank account, preparing and analyzing monthly financial statements? That's where McClure Inserra & Co comes in to help handle the accounting end. We ensure bookkeeping details are handled properly so that you have the information to run your business.We ensure bookkeeping details are handled properly so that you have the information to run your business.When you work with an accountant using QuickBooks, you can spend more of your time focusing on your core business. With QuickBooks and the expertise provided by professional accounting services, you could:• Know whether or not you are actually making money! If you have a very simple business, you may be able to run by your checkbook, but if you have receivables, payables, customer deposits or inventory, your checkbook doesn't tell the full story.• Stay on top of your finances, helping ultimately secure peace of mind for you, your employees, and your business.• Access the advice and expertise needed to make important financial decisions for your business, decisions that can fuel future growth.• Have at your fingertips who owes you and how much, and of course, who you owe and to what extent.• Avoid penalties by filing and paying local, state, and federal taxes—correctly and on time.• Consider implementing a growth and spending plan, to see if you are on track.• Effectively handle payroll payments, reporting, and more.When you're on top of your finances, your mind is clear to focus on doing what you do best—serving your clients. At McClure Inserra & Co, we have over 30 years' experience in helping small and mid-sized businesses handle their accounting and tax needs so their businesses can focus on doing their best work. Contact us to talk about how we can help you, too.