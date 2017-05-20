 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Moraine State Park

Local author Polly Shaw will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Moraine State Park
Moraine State Park
 
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Moraine State Park

Local author Polly Shaw will be available to sign copies of book

About 20,000 years ago, the late Wisconsinan glaciation reached its maximum extent. Glacial deposits identify the moraine, or farthest area covered by the glacier. Muddy Creek was a north-flowing stream that was blocked by the south-advancing glacier, forming a huge lake that lasted until the glacier dam began to retreat. The lake rapidly drained, eventually exposing the vast Muddy Creek basin. Dr. Frank Preston envisioned recreating the ancient glacial lake and worked with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to begin the project that became 16,725-acre Moraine State Park. Its centerpiece, man-made Lake Arthur and the surrounds, provide outstanding outdoor recreation and relaxation opportunities.

About the Author:

A lifelong resident of Butler County, Pennsylvania, Polly Shaw is a retired teacher, history enthusiast, and longtime state park volunteer. She has selected images from park archives, resources of two park support groups, local amateur photographers, and her personal collection to tell the history of the immediate area, including the Western Allegheny Railroad and the impressive reclamation of the land that had been ravaged by mining and oil. Pictures illustrate the monumental work that transformed the land, from constructing the dam and moving a US highway to repurposing the surrounding area to create today's Moraine State Park.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1000 Cranberry Square Drive

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

When:  Saturday, May 20th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Click to Share