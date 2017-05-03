 
Industry News





Athena Project's Summer Camps Help Girls Create

Week-long camps feature playwriting, dance, and fashion being in June
 
 
DENVER - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Girls Create is a mentoring program for visual arts, playwriting, dance and fashion. The program teaches girls (6th through 10th grade) various aspects of these art forms in a unique way--we prioritize on bringing in professionals from the community to teach the program, guest artists to share their expertise and utilize mentors from the community to provide guidance during the creative process. Each week long program culminates in a final project for the week where we invite the community, including friends and family of the girls, to see their work. Girls Create will take place this summer in collaboration with Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, (RMCAD), Bella Diva Dance/Communitas Studios.

Girls who participate in the summer camps may have their work selected to be featured in our Girls Create Celebration during the 2018 Athena Project Arts Festival and the opportunity to continue to work on their art with a mentor between the summer camp and the March Festival if desired.

Girls Create's mission is to empower girls to lead and effect change in themselves and others through creative learning.

More details here http://www.athenaprojectfestival.org/programs/girls-create/

June​ ​26-30​ ​Girls​ ​Give​ ​Back:​ ​​ ​A​ ​camp​ ​designed​ ​by​ ​girls​ ​to​ ​create​ ​visual​ ​art​ ​to​ ​give​ ​back​ ​to​ ​a community​ ​benefactor

Location:​ ​​ ​Rocky​ ​Mountain​ ​College​ ​of​ ​Art​ ​+​ ​Design​ ​(specific​ ​classroom​ ​TBD)​ ​1​600​ ​Pierce​ ​St, Lakewood,​ ​CO​ ​80214

Tuition:​ ​$250

Time:​ ​​ ​9am-3pm​ ​(bring​ ​lunch​ ​each​ ​day​ ​and​ ​wear​ ​sunscreen,​ ​snacks​ ​and​ ​water​ ​provided)

Taught​ ​by:​ ​Michele​ ​Brower

July 10-14  Girls Design Fashion: A Fashion Summer Camp
Location:  Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (The Sewing Room). 1600 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO 80214

Tuition: $250

Time:  9am-3pm (bring lunch each day and wear sunscreen, snacks and water provided)

Taught by: Dr. Darlene C. Ritz, Chair of the Fashion Design Program at RMCAD

July 17-21 AND July 24-28 Girls Write

Location: Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (specific classroom TBD). 1600 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO 80214

Tuition: $250

Time: 9am-3pm (bring lunch each day and wear sunscreen, snacks and water provided)

Taught by: Amanda Flageolle

July 17-21  Girls Choreograph

Location:  Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design in the Mary Harris Auditorium. 1600 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO 80214

Tuition: $250

Time:  9am-3pm (bring lunch each day and wear sunscreen, snacks and water provided, wear clothes you can move in)

Taught by: Lauren Beale

July 24th-July 27* Girls Dance Around the World

(*note this class ends on Thursday not Friday like the others and is more day camp like)

Location:  Bella Diva Dance and Communitas Studio in Glendale. 4309 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO 80246

Tuition:
$75 for one day
$125 for any two days
$165 any three days
$200 all four days

Time: 9am-3pm (bring lunch each day and wear sunscreen, snacks and water provided)

Taught by: Caitlin Brozna-Smith, Erin Anderson, and the teaching associates of Bella Diva and Communitas

For more information or to register see http://athenaprojectfestival.org/programs/girls-create

About Athena Project

Athena Project is a professional group of artists dedicated to supporting and expanding women's artistic contributions to the Denver stage and the wider community.  Athena envisions a world where women's voices are powerfully expressed and recognized for artistic merit in the community.  Athena Project's mission is to empower women and strengthen the Denver community through developing and showcasing women and girls' artistic contributions, while inviting new audiences into the creative process.  Each year, Athena Project produces an Arts Festival, that includes a world premiere play, and our Plays In Progress Series, visual art, fashion, music, dance, Pop Up Performances, and Girls Create, a summer intensive where we highlight various art forms in a week long camp culminating in a final performance to be shared with friends, family, and the public.  This program empowers girls to lead and effect change in themselves and others through creative learning.

Website: http://www.athenaprojectfestival.org

Facebook: AthenaProjectFestival

Twitter: @AthenaProjFest

Instagram: @athenaprojectfestival

Hashtag: #AthenaInAction #AthenaProjectFestival

End
