Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Zenith Capital Arranges $6.71 Million Construction Loan For New Memory Care Community

 
 
Zenith-Capital-Senior-Housing-Finance-Construction Loan
SEATTLE - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Zenith Capital, a real estate investment group with a specialty in senior housing finance, development, and M&A advisory, announced today that it had arranged a $6.71 million construction loan for a new memory care community in Thurston County, Washington.

Acting as an advisor to the Owner, Zenith secured the debt through Mountain Pacific Bank, a $235 million bank headquartered in Snohomish County, Washington.  Closing the loan enables the Owner and construction team to proceed and meet construction timeline targets during the dry season.

"My team is very excited to have advised this Owner – the project, located in a rapidly expanding retail and residential area near I-5, is proximal to major retail including Costco and Cabelas and 55+ housing with Shea Homes at Jubilee and Panorama City," said David Bovée, Managing Principal at Zenith Capital.

Founded in 2002, Seattle-based Zenith Capital has placed over $1.7 billion in financing for hundreds of projects – including nearly 50 senior housing communities. Zenith is a real estate investment group specializing in providing financial services to senior housing operators through the entire project life-cycle.

To learn more about Zenith Capital's senior housing finance services, please visit our website at https://www.Zenith.Capital.

For more information, contact:

Contact
Sebastian Kalicinski | VP Corporate Marketing
Zenith Capital
***@zenith.capital
Source:
Email:***@zenith.capital Email Verified
