Best Eyelash Extension Salon in San diego, California!

Amazing Lash Studio Carmel Valley
SAN DIEGO - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Amazing Lash brand promise quality and affordable eyelash extensions available to those looking to enhance their natural lashes. They offer four different options of lash extensions including, natural, cute, sexy and gorgeous.

The Amazing Lash Studio in Carmel Valley offers an introductory deal of $79.99 for any set of lashes for new clients. The lash specialists at Amazing Lash Studio of Carmel Valley suggest coming in for a refill every 2 to 4 weeks. A refill is needed to fill in any lashes that have fallen out due to the cycle of your natural lashes growing out. Refill appointments usually take about 50-60 minutes to refill. Choose from lash styles that fit your lifestyle and preference.

Take advantage of their four customizable lash styles including:

Gorgeous: This Style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will be red-carpet.

• Natural: You...only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.

• Sexy: This style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.

• Cute: Big bright eyes can be yours! This style uses longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio today and visit their website at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/ca/san-diego/ca... or call (858) 753-9188 for more information!

