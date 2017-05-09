 
UPSL National Player Of The Week: Anaheim Legacy FC's Moe Abboushi

Anaheim Legacy's speedy left back shines in 1-1 draw vs. Santa Ana Winds FC
 
 
POTW_MoeAbboushi
POTW_MoeAbboushi
 
LOS ANGELES - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Anaheim Legacy FC defender Moe Abboushi has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. The Diamond Bar (Calif.) native was outstanding in a 1-1 draw vs. Santa Ana Winds FC on Saturday, May 1.

Abboushi started and played 90 minutes for Anaheim Legacy FC (3-4-1 overall), which stopped a two-game losing streak to stay middle of the UPSL's Western Conference table with the result.

An Olympic Development Program participant as a youth player for Diamond Bar Legacy, Abboushi has displayed his work ethic this season for Anaheim Legacy FC.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)
WEEK 6 – German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
WEEK 7 – Edwin Borboa (La Maquina FC)
WEEK 8 – Colin Clark (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 9 – Lorenzo Vasquez (Real San Jose)
WEEK 10 – Moe Abboushi (Anaheim Legacy FC)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New York, North Carolina and Utah. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL Pro Premier Division and Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
End
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: May 09, 2017
