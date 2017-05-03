Tim Trout, CPA Launches New Site

Tim Trout, CPA has launched a website to more easily offer his services of tax preparation, accounting services, fraud prevention, and financial planning.

-- Tim Trout, CPA launched his website at www.timtroutcpa.com in order to better reach his current and potential clients in the Lenoir, NC area.With a specific target audience in mind, Tim has over 35 years of experience in ministry as well as finances and he wishes to extend his services especially to nonprofits, churches, and ministries. For those who need help with fraud protection and bookkeeping, Tim Trout, CPA is also a certified Fraud Examiner and he has extensive experience working in the accounting industry. He believes in being responsible with resources, and he knows that many churches, nonprofits, and small businesses in North Carolina will typically have their finances done by someone with little to no experience or finance knowledge.His website is user-friendly and straightforward, offering a contact form and thorough information to anyone seeking help in the areas of tax preparation, accounting services, financial planning, or fraud prevention.For quality tax preparation and accounting services such as bookkeeping, using tools like Quickbooks, or direct financial management, Tim Trout, CPA is qualified and equipped. Tim Trout, CPA is prepared and ready to come to the rescue of any church, nonprofit, or small business to help with their taxes, fraud detection, accounting services, and financial planning.Tim Trout's website was designed by LinkPoint Media, a Bourbonnais, Illinois-based Web design company specializing in sites for small businesses and nonprofits. LinkPoint Media has also designed sites for The Total Parent, World Conflicts Books, and the Kankakee chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Find them online at www.linkpointmedia.com.