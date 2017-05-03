News By Tag
Valley women to be honored at 10th Annual Positively Powerful Woman Awards
Dr. Joel P. Martin of Triad West, Inc. hosts the June 10 gala event at the Desert Botanical Garden
The Awards are hosted by Dr. Joel P. Martin of Triad West, Inc. which provides corporations with specialist support in leadership development, diversity, inclusion and cultural competency.
"For the past 10 years, we have been committed to bringing attention to the hard-working, culturally diverse, and critically important women in various industries throughout Arizona," explains Dr. Martin, President of Triad West Inc., PPWA Founder and Executive Producer, and International Executive Coach for Women in Leadership.
"Our mission is to celebrate the accomplishments of these women in ways that empower all people to live their dreams," she explains. "With the addition of this year's award recipients, we will have honored more than 50 women since 2007. There can never be enough recognition bestowed upon the strong, honorable, and powerful women in our community and beyond. Our event is merely the platform for providing the praise and gratitude they deserve for their contributions day-in and day-out."
The 2017 theme is "Change Makers in Technology, Education & Business" and the PPWA recipients are:
• Nona M. Lee, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Arizona Diamondbacks – Global Leadership;
• Lisa Loo, VP of Legal Affairs and Deputy General Counsel at Arizona State University,
First woman of color to be President of the Arizona Bar Association – Social Justice Leadership;
• Janet West, Consulting with Invictus International Holding, formerly VP of Marketing and Sales at Cox Communications – Marketing Leadership;
• Jackie Wszalek, owner of Splash Printing and Marketing, Founder WOWOB – Entrepreneurial Leadership;
• Rhonda Peters James, Senior Program Manager, Global Diversity and Inclusion Strategy External Partnerships Group, Intel Corporation – STEAM Leadership; and
• The Blueprint for Womanhood, Life Paradigms Inc., the 2017 Nonprofit to be recognized and supported for their U.S. - Ghana STEAM program for young women.
"Our women are making a difference globally," Dr. Martin continues. "It's time they receive recognition for their exemplary leadership, and we couldn't be happier than to be doing it at the environmentally and culturally-aware location of the Desert Botanical Garden."
Sponsors to date for the Awards Gala include Southwest Airlines, Salt River Project (SRP), Desert Botanical Garden, Cox Communications, Care 1st Health Plan of Arizona, K.T.O. Enterprises, Rev. Sheriolyn Curry Lasley of Greater Bethel AME Church and Comfort Keepers, Molina Fine Jewels, City of Scottsdale, Arizona Diamondbacks, Splash Print & Marketing, AZ Informant and ABC-15 TV.
The 2017 10th Anniversary celebration also includes the Global Women World Café to be held on June 9, 9:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m., at the Fresh Start Women's Foundation, 1130 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix. The Global Women World Café is a structured conversational process that facilitates and encourages discussions in small groups and then links groups' ideas within a larger group to access the collective knowledge and wisdom of participants in the room.
For additional information on this year's events and past recipients, visit:
www.positivelypowerful.com. Tickets are available for the 10th Annual PPWA Gala at http://bit.ly/


