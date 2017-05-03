News By Tag
Robert Newman Joins GBCap Asset Management as Portfolio Manager
Newman will be responsible for the firm's origination and portfolio management and will report directly to CIO Boris Grinberg. Newman brings over 15 years' experience in origination, securitization and portfolio management in the Asset-Backed and Mortgage-Backed Securities market to his new position.
Prior to joining GBCap Asset Management Newman worked with Resource America where he was responsible for residential trading, pricing and risk management as well as overseeing credit models and pricing tools. His experience includes serving as Director at Hudson Advisors where he was responsible for obtaining financing for Lone Star Fund's mortgage whole loan and servicing portfolios. At Citigroup Newman ran a proprietary trading group focusing on mortgage and bank credit strategies. Prior to Citigroup, Newman was a Senior Vice President at C-BASS where he was the portfolio manager for the firm's RMBS and mortgage servicing portfolios raising and managing third party funds.
Newman holds a BA in economics from the University of Maryland. He resides with his wife and three children in Tenafly, NJ.
"We are pleased to welcome Robert to our team," said Grinberg. "His proven track record of success in origination and risk management of various asset classes will further strengthen our franchise."
About GBCap Asset Management
GBCap Asset Management was founded in 2016 by industry veteran Boris Grinberg to take advantage of the lending opportunities created by the departure of Main Street banks from lending for non-conforming assets. GBCap Asset Management's core investment product are short term residential real estate loans with conservative LTVs. The firm has a strong management team led by CIO Grinberg who has over 18 years of successful experience in originating, underwriting and managing residential and commercial mortgage exposure/risk. In 2017 GBCap Fund became available for investors. For more information please visit their website at www.gbcapfund.com or call Clayton Dillon at 201-643-6644.
