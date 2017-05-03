News By Tag
Saelig Introduces Spectran HF-80200 V5 RSA 20GHz Realtime Spectrum Analyzer
Remote-controlled Spectrum Analyzer and RF recorder can continuously stream and store any spectrum of interest up to 20GHz – even far afield!
This versatile unit which can be mounted on a desktop, in an equipment rack, or even in a distant location for remotely assessing signal conditions without requiring personnel to be present. This eliminates costly, inconvenient visits to difficult locations. Mobile use in measurement vehicles or satellite broadcasting vans is also an ideal application for the HF-80200.
The RSA V5 line of 1U rack mount spectrum analyzers includes versions from 6GHz up to 20GHz capability. They are supplied with full-featured real time spectrum analyzer software (RTSA Suite), which provides for remote data monitoring, extended logging, remote spectrum analyzer control, and 3D display. The software's intuitive layout and useful display options help to identify, capture, demodulate and track signals up to 20GHz.
The HF-80200 V5 is controllable through a USB interface or LAN/Ethernet, allowing continuous logging and streaming of almost any frequency range, and direct access to the analyzer through an Internet-connected PC. Like the others in this series, it offers AM and FM demodulation. All of the V5 rackmount spectrum analyzers are housed in a durable aluminum case - ideal for RF shielding - and they feature a built-in 20dB preamplifier to permit sensing even the weakest of signals. The analyzer has been designed with extremely low noise: the Displayed Average Noise Level (DANL) specification is -170dBm/Hz (max).
Made in Germany by Aaronia AG, Europe's award-winning manufacturer of RF site survey tools, hand held spectrum analyzers, antennas and EMC test probes, the Aaronia Spectran HF-80200 V5 RSA is available now from Saelig Company, Inc., technical distributor for Aaronia USA. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 1-888-7SAELIG, info@saelig.com http://www.saelig.com
Contact
Saelig Co. Inc.
585-385-1750
***@saelig.com
End
