May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


Saelig Introduces Spectran HF-80200 V5 RSA 20GHz Realtime Spectrum Analyzer

Remote-controlled Spectrum Analyzer and RF recorder can continuously stream and store any spectrum of interest up to 20GHz – even far afield!
 
 
HF-80200 20GHz Spectrum Analyzer from Saelig
HF-80200 20GHz Spectrum Analyzer from Saelig
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Saelig Company, Inc. announces the availability of the Spectran HF-80200 V5 RSA rack-mounted real-time 9kHz-20GHz Spectrum Analyzer that can capture even intermittent signal transmissions.  Most spectrum analyzers take time to scan through the frequency range and can miss sporadic signals.  But the Spectran HF-80200 V5 RSA has been designed with a remarkable scanning speed and recording time: the analyzer scans from 9kHz to 20GHz in less than 20mS, so that even erratic transmissions or interference can be captured.

This versatile unit which can be mounted on a desktop, in an equipment rack, or even in a distant location for remotely assessing signal conditions without requiring personnel to be present. This eliminates costly, inconvenient visits to difficult locations. Mobile use in measurement vehicles or satellite broadcasting vans is also an ideal application for the HF-80200.

The RSA V5 line of 1U rack mount spectrum analyzers includes versions from 6GHz up to 20GHz capability. They are supplied with full-featured real time spectrum analyzer software (RTSA Suite), which provides for remote data monitoring, extended logging, remote spectrum analyzer control, and 3D display. The software's intuitive layout and useful display options help to identify, capture, demodulate and track signals up to 20GHz.

The HF-80200 V5 is controllable through a USB interface or LAN/Ethernet, allowing continuous logging and streaming of almost any frequency range, and direct access to the analyzer through an Internet-connected PC. Like the others in this series, it offers AM and FM demodulation. All of the V5 rackmount spectrum analyzers are housed in a durable aluminum case - ideal for RF shielding - and they feature a built-in 20dB preamplifier to permit sensing even the weakest of signals.  The analyzer has been designed with extremely low noise: the Displayed Average Noise Level (DANL) specification is -170dBm/Hz (max).

Made in Germany by Aaronia AG, Europe's award-winning manufacturer of RF site survey tools, hand held spectrum analyzers, antennas and EMC test probes, the Aaronia Spectran HF-80200 V5 RSA is available now from Saelig Company, Inc., technical distributor for Aaronia USA. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 1-888-7SAELIG, info@saelig.com         http://www.saelig.com

