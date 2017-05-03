 
Industry News





AirBorn Inc. Welcomes New Sales Representative Providing Service To Mexico

 
GEORGETOWN, Texas - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- AirBorn, Inc., the Texas-based designer and manufacturer of innovative, highly-reliable electronic components, interconnects and value-added manufacturing solutions, welcomes Jorge Sigala of SESCO (Sales, Engineering, Solutions Co; Chihuahua Mexico), to AirBorn's North-American manufacturer representative team.

Jorge provides AirBorn a respected presence focused on exploring sales opportunities at the OEM and contract manufacturing level throughout all of Mexico.  Jorge brings with him extensive sales and engineering experience, particularly in the aerospace and automotive industries. For AirBorn, Jorge will target key aerospace companies as well as pursue all appropriate opportunities where he can have an influence on sourcing, procurement and design decisions.

Jorge earned an Industrial Engineering degree from the Instituto Tecnologico de Chihuahua. Jorge's keen insight into the Mexican marketplace coupled with his business and electronics acumen will be a great asset to colleagues throughout AirBorn. Jorge will report to Steven Spiller, AirBorn's Central RSM, in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas.

About AirBorn

AirBorn designs and manufactures standard and custom electronic connectors and electrical components for OEMs in aerospace, industrial, defense, military and medical markets. Founded in 1958, the company focuses on exceeding customer expectations in turn-around time and production flexibility. AirBorn proudly manufactures in the USA.

AirBorn Inc.
3500 AirBorn Circle – Georgetown, TX 78626
Tel. 512-863-5585
Website: www.airborn.com

Media Contact
Tom Forys
512-863-5585
***@airborn.com
