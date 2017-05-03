News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AirBorn Inc. Welcomes New Sales Representative Providing Service To Mexico
Jorge provides AirBorn a respected presence focused on exploring sales opportunities at the OEM and contract manufacturing level throughout all of Mexico. Jorge brings with him extensive sales and engineering experience, particularly in the aerospace and automotive industries. For AirBorn, Jorge will target key aerospace companies as well as pursue all appropriate opportunities where he can have an influence on sourcing, procurement and design decisions.
Jorge earned an Industrial Engineering degree from the Instituto Tecnologico de Chihuahua. Jorge's keen insight into the Mexican marketplace coupled with his business and electronics acumen will be a great asset to colleagues throughout AirBorn. Jorge will report to Steven Spiller, AirBorn's Central RSM, in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas.
About AirBorn
AirBorn designs and manufactures standard and custom electronic connectors and electrical components for OEMs in aerospace, industrial, defense, military and medical markets. Founded in 1958, the company focuses on exceeding customer expectations in turn-around time and production flexibility. AirBorn proudly manufactures in the USA.
AirBorn Inc.
3500 AirBorn Circle – Georgetown, TX 78626
Tel. 512-863-5585
Website: www.airborn.com
Media Contact
Tom Forys
512-863-5585
***@airborn.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse