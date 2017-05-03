 
Industry News





Best Eyelash Salon In Florham Park, New Jersey!

With Junior Prom & Senior Prom Coming Up You Won't Want To Miss This Opportunity To Feel Glamorous On Prom Night.
 
 
Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The new secret to looking flawless on prom night?

Eyelash extensions are the new beauty must have!

As prom season approaches be sure to stop into Amazing Lash Studio Florham Park for an easy and affordable step before any special event. With eyelash extensions you can turn heads with your choice of four eyelash styles. Amazing Lash Studio offers customizable, lightweight, and comfortable lashes including cute, sexy, natural or glamorous!

The process of eyelash extensions is very relaxing. Enter into a contemporary environment with trendy decor and friendly staff. Meet one-on-one with a lash stylist and complete a lash evaluation to assess the strength of your lashes. You then choose a lash style and are taken into a personal suite, where many times guests fall asleep during the lash application.

So forget about runny mascara and makeup when you can switch to eyelash extensions! Lashes can last from two to four weeks depending on your natural lash cycle.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Florham Park, NJ today by calling (973) 261-9090 or visit their website at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/florham-park... .

Source:Amazing Lash Studio Florham Park
Beauty, Amazing Lash Studio Nj, Eyelash Extensions
