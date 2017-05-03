MRESENCE - Presence in Mixed Reality

-------------------- by Ecocarrier Inc.

-- Ecocarrier AR/VR/MR Business Unit is introducingPresence has to do with people being together and doing things in the same physical space in real time.is a combination ofPresence in Mixed Reality Is the experience of Presence without being in the same physical space yet in real time.Ecocarrier has developed the technology forand is making it available to individuals and businesses as a Managed Service from a cloud-based server to cater to various industry operations such asin a service named TeleMRedicine or TeleMedicine in Mixed Realityin a service named MROWOWS or Conference in Mixed Realityin a service named MRedicine or Medicine in Mixed Realityin a service named MRearning or Learning in Mixed RealityPresence inoroffers many advantages over regular Presence as we know it!· MRESENCE is without physical boundary· MRESENCE allows for Augmentation of experience or reality with available data and other digital assets over and above both the physical and virtual reality of people doing thingsParticipants in a MRESENCE event communicate, interact, collaborate with one another and share digital information and other digital assets with one another across the globe and in real timeThe components that enable MRESENCE consist of, a cloud-based service platform powered by MRESENCE proprietary software,, a HMD (Head Mounted Device installed with a iOS or Android-compliant Smartphone that is embedded with MRESENCE app anda 360-degree Camera,MRESENCE is a Solutions-as-a-Managed Service (SaaMS). It is very easy and fast to set up and very affordable.With MRESENCE one achieves the greatest Efficacy and Cost Efficiency in work operations for· Expert & Field Personnel Collaboration· Business Conference· On-Line Learning· TeleMedicine· Family MeetUp across cyber space complete with expression of empathy in VREcocarrier is an established OTT, MVNO and MVNE rich and resourceful with intellectual properties, engineering and development capability and capacity and experience and knowledge in the telecom service provision space.Ecocarrier AR Business Unit designs, develops and producesandand various AR/VR/MR-enabled solutions as managed services for commerce and industry under the names, and